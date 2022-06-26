REDBLACKS Injury Report: Powell a full participant on Sunday

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game on Thursday against the BC Lions at TD Place.

As they came out of their bye week, the REDBLACKS had running backs William Powell (Achilles) and Brendan Gillanders (hip) as full participants, while running back Jackson Bennett (quad) was limited. Offensive linemen Hunter Steward (knee) was limited, as was Dino Boyd (foot).

Defensive back Justin Howell (hamstring) was a full participant after being activated from the team’s six-game injured list.

The Lions did not practice on Sunday and therefore do not have an injury report for Sunday.