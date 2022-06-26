Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports June 26, 2022

REDBLACKS Injury Report: Powell a full participant on Sunday

OttawaREDBLACKS.com

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game on Thursday against the BC Lions at TD Place.

As they came out of their bye week, the REDBLACKS had running backs William Powell (Achilles) and Brendan Gillanders (hip) as full participants, while running back Jackson Bennett (quad) was limited. Offensive linemen Hunter Steward (knee) was limited, as was Dino Boyd (foot).

Defensive back Justin Howell (hamstring) was a full participant after being activated from the team’s six-game injured list.

The Lions did not practice on Sunday and therefore do not have an injury report for Sunday.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
William Powell RB Achilles Full
Brendan Gillanders RB Hip Full
Jackson Bennett RB Quadricep Limited
Hunter Steward OL Knee Limited
Dino Boyd OL Foot Limited
Justin Howell DB Hamstring Full

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!