Injury Reports June 28, 2022

Als, Riders Injury Report: Adams rejoins team on Tuesday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday in Regina.

Als’ quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (illness) was a full participant on Tuesday, after missing last week’s game. Receiver/returner Mario Alford (abdominals) and receiver Jake Wieneke (hamstring) were also full participants.

The Alouettes were missing linebacker Chris Ackie (ankle), offensive lineman Sean Jamieson (knee), defensive back Adarius Pickett (ankle) and defensive lineman Antonio Simmons (illness).

In Saskatchewan, receiver Shaq Evans (ankle), linebacker Nigel Harris (shoulder) and tight end Bruno Labelle (calf) all sat out on Tuesday.

Defensive end Charleston Hughes (thigh) was a full participant.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Mario Alford WR Abdominals Full
Jake Wieneke WR Hamstring Full
Chris Ackie LB Ankle DNP
Sean Jamieson OL Knee DNP
Brock Gowenlock DL Knee Limited
Adarius Pickett DB Ankle DNP
Chris Schleuger OL Healthy Scratch Full
Vernon Adams QB Illness Full
Antonio Simmons DL Illness DNP

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Charbel Dabire DL Knee Full
Jake Dolegala QB Healthy Scratch Full
Shaq Evans WR Ankle DNP
Nigel Harris LB Shoulder DNP
Charleston Hughes DL Thigh Full
Bruno Labelle TE Calf DNP
Damon Webb DB Non-Football Related DNP

 

