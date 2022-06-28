Als, Riders Injury Report: Adams rejoins team on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday in Regina.
Als’ quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (illness) was a full participant on Tuesday, after missing last week’s game. Receiver/returner Mario Alford (abdominals) and receiver Jake Wieneke (hamstring) were also full participants.
The Alouettes were missing linebacker Chris Ackie (ankle), offensive lineman Sean Jamieson (knee), defensive back Adarius Pickett (ankle) and defensive lineman Antonio Simmons (illness).
In Saskatchewan, receiver Shaq Evans (ankle), linebacker Nigel Harris (shoulder) and tight end Bruno Labelle (calf) all sat out on Tuesday.
Defensive end Charleston Hughes (thigh) was a full participant.