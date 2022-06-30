Argos, Bombers injury report: Harris limited, Demski on the injured list

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their injury reports ahead of their game on Monday at BMO Field.
The Argos were without offensive lineman Dejon Allen (knee) on Thursday. Running back Andrew Harris, linebacker Trevor Hoyte and defensive lineman Shane Ray were all limited participants, each dealing with hamstring issues.
In Winnipeg, the Bombers were without fullback Mike Miller and offensive lineman Pat Neufeld, as both have ankle issues. Defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (ankle) was limited and defensive back Winston Rose (foot) was a full participant.
The Bombers also announced on Thursday that they’ve moved National receiver Nic Demski to the six-game injured list.
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|THU
|FRI
|SAT
|Game Status
|Dejon Allen
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|
|
|
|Dashaun Amos
|DB
|Hip
|Full
|
|
|
|Matt Boateng
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|
|
|
|Isiah Cage
|OL
|Head
|Full
|
|
|
|Declan Cross
|FB
|Not Injury Related
|Full
|
|
|
|Fabion Foote
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Andrew Harris
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|
|
|
|Trevor Hoyte
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|
|
|
|Gregor MacKellar
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|A.J. Oullette
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Shane Ray
|DL
|Hamstring
|Limited
|
|
|
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|THU
|FRI
|SAT
|Game Status
|Mike Miller
|FB
|Ankle
|DNP
|
|
|
|Pat Neufeld
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|
|
|
|Jackson Jeffcoat
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited
|
|
|
|Winston Rose
|DB
|Foot
|Full
|
|
|