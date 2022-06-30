Argos, Bombers injury report: Harris limited, Demski on the injured list

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their injury reports ahead of their game on Monday at BMO Field.

The Argos were without offensive lineman Dejon Allen (knee) on Thursday. Running back Andrew Harris, linebacker Trevor Hoyte and defensive lineman Shane Ray were all limited participants, each dealing with hamstring issues.

In Winnipeg, the Bombers were without fullback Mike Miller and offensive lineman Pat Neufeld, as both have ankle issues. Defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (ankle) was limited and defensive back Winston Rose (foot) was a full participant.

The Bombers also announced on Thursday that they’ve moved National receiver Nic Demski to the six-game injured list.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT Game Status Dejon Allen OL Knee DNP Dashaun Amos DB Hip Full Matt Boateng DB Hamstring Full Isiah Cage OL Head Full Declan Cross FB Not Injury Related Full Fabion Foote DL Healthy Scratch Full Andrew Harris RB Hamstring Limited Trevor Hoyte LB Hamstring Limited Gregor MacKellar OL Healthy Scratch Full A.J. Oullette RB Healthy Scratch Full Shane Ray DL Hamstring Limited