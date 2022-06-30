Follow CFL

Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Injury Reports June 30, 2022

Argos, Bombers injury report: Harris limited, Demski on the injured list

Chris Tanouye/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their injury reports ahead of their game on Monday at BMO Field.

The Argos were without offensive lineman Dejon Allen (knee) on Thursday. Running back Andrew Harris, linebacker Trevor Hoyte and defensive lineman Shane Ray were all limited participants, each dealing with hamstring issues.

In Winnipeg, the Bombers were without fullback Mike Miller and offensive lineman Pat Neufeld, as both have ankle issues. Defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (ankle) was limited and defensive back Winston Rose (foot) was a full participant.

The Bombers also announced on Thursday that they’ve moved National receiver Nic Demski to the six-game injured list.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT Game Status
Dejon Allen OL Knee DNP
Dashaun Amos DB Hip Full
Matt Boateng DB Hamstring Full
Isiah Cage OL Head Full
Declan Cross FB Not Injury Related Full
Fabion Foote DL Healthy Scratch Full
Andrew Harris RB Hamstring Limited
Trevor Hoyte LB Hamstring Limited
Gregor MacKellar OL Healthy Scratch Full
A.J. Oullette RB Healthy Scratch Full
Shane Ray DL Hamstring Limited

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT Game Status
Mike Miller FB Ankle DNP
Pat Neufeld OL Ankle DNP
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Ankle Limited
Winston Rose DB Foot Full

 

