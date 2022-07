TORONTO — The BC Lions have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Lions were without star receiver/returner Lucky Whitehead (ankle) on Tuesday. Linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring) was limited, while defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (elbow) was a full participant.

The Bombers did not practice on Tuesday, after playing in Toronto on Monday and therefore didn’t file an injury report.