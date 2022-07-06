CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 5

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca
TORONTO — There may only be three games on the CFL schedule this week but there’s no shortage of excitement on the horizon.
The week kicks off in Edmonton for the second chapter of the Battle of Alberta in 2022. The Edmonton Elks captured their first win last week in Hamilton with Canadian QB Tre Ford behind centre and he’s listed at the top of the depth chart once again this week. Calgary, who is coming off a bye, is undefeated on the year and will be looking to extend their winning streak on Thursday night at Commonwealth Stadium.
Friday night’s matchup features the Ottawa REDBLACKS and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The REDBLACKS may be 0-3 to start the campaign but don’t let the record fool you, the team kept it close against the Bombers in their first two games of the season and went toe-to-toe with the Lions last week. The Riders, on the other hand, have three wins on the season, thanks in large part to the success of their defence and will be hoping to continue that this weekend.
And finally, the week ends on Saturday night in Vancouver at BC Place as the Lions host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers are coming off a narrow victory in Toronto on Monday and will be looking to stay at the top of the West Division with a win. BC will hope the play of their star QB Nathan Rourke and their defence will be enough to knock off the reigning Grey Cup Champions. Something will have to give for one of these undefeated teams.
» Thursday, 9:00 p.m. ET: Calgary at Edmonton
» Friday, 9:30 p.m. ET: Ottawa at Saskatchewan
» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Winnipeg at BC
THE UNDEFEATED
- Winnipeg (4-0), BC (3-0) and Calgary (3-0) represent the first time in league history that three teams in the same division are undefeated this far into the season.
- Winnipeg begins the season 4-0 for the second time in three seasons (2019, 2022).
- The last time BC Lions started 3-0 was in 2007 with Dave Dickenson as their starter. The Lions opened the campaign 5-0.
- Calgary has not started 3-0 since 2018, when the team raced out to a 7-0 start.
YOUNG BUCK
- Tre Ford made his first CFL start last week against the Ticats, passing for 159 yards and a touchdown, while adding 61 rushing yards.
- The previous Canadian to win their debut start was Greg Vavra in 1984 with the Stampeders, when the former Calgary Dino, set the record for most pass attempts by a Canadian in a single game (48). He completed 27 for 290 yards and two touchdowns.
- Of the 23 debut starts by Canadian quarterbacks in league history, only five have emerged victorious.
- Last week was the first time since September 1982 that two Canadian quarterbacks started in the same week.
- Ford became the 33rd Canadian to record a passing touchdown in the CFL.
BACK-TO-BACK HOUSE CALLS
- Montreal’s Chandler Worthy returned a Saskatchewan kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown in Week 4. One game prior, Worthy managed the same feat against the Riders – this time, an 88-yard effort.
- The rare occurrence had only happened once before, in 1953 with Edmonton’s Billy Vessels.
- Worthy is the 10th player to record two kickoff return touchdowns in a season:
- Billy Vessels | EDM | 1953
- James Bullock | LV | 1994
- Eric Blount | WPG | 1998
- Demetris Bendross | SSK | 2000
- Bashir Levingston | TOR | 2003
- Tony Miles | TOR | 2003
- Will Ford | WPG | 2013
- Kendial Lawrence | EDM | 2014
- Quincy McDuffie | WPG | 2016
- No player has recorded three kickoff return touchdowns in a single season.
- The team record for most kickoff return touchdowns in a season is four set by Toronto in 2003. The only other team to have more than two is Las Vegas in 1994.
QUICK SLANTS
- Through 16 contests, games are averaging 50 points – an increase of 14 per cent over 2021.
- There have been 25 lead changes this season – an increase of 16 per cent over 2021.
- Seven games have been decided by four-or-fewer points, including three in Week 4.
- 69 percent of games this season have been decided in the final three minutes.
- One-in-28 pass attempts this season has resulted in an interception every 28 pass attempts – the highest rate in 21 years. The touchdown-to-interceptions ratio is at its lowest in 34 years (0.97).
- Penalties are slightly higher this season at 17 per game vs. 16.8 in 2021. However, they are 11 per cent lower compared to this time last year.
- In 2021, kickers dropped below an 80 per cent success rate for the first time since 2010. This year, they have rebounded to 88 per cent – the second highest ever recorded.
- Kickers are 54-of-60 on converts this season.
- Calgary is coming off a bye, and is 18-2 on a week’s rest since 2008. Teams coming off a bye this season are 2-1.
- Calgary and BC have allowed the fewest sacks this season (2). Saskatchewan and Montreal have allowed the most (14).
- Bo Levi Mitchell is 13-4 in the Battle of Alberta.
- As Edmonton’s head coach, Chris Jones has not won in the provincial showdown (0-3).
- Despite an 0-3 record, the REDBLACKS have only lost by 12 total points this season. Their three opponents are a combined 11-0.
- Saskatchewan has 21 sacks in four games and is on pace for 95 this year. The league record of 85 was set by Calgary in 1986. The Riders’ franchise record is 73 in 1988.
- Brett Lauther’s 57-yard field-goal last week matched his career-high set in 2019. It was the longest made field goal this season.
- Mississauga, Ont., native and former Guelph Gryphon receiver, Kian Schaffer-Baker leads the league with 122 yards after the catch.
- Last week against Toronto, Zach Collaros completed a league-high 14 consecutive passes.
- Nathan Rourke and Bo Levi Mitchell have thrown a TD pass in each of their games this season.
- Nathan Rourke has recorded the highest completion percentage in any three-game span in CFL history (88-of-105 for 83.8 per cent).