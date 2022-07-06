CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 5

TORONTO — There may only be three games on the CFL schedule this week but there’s no shortage of excitement on the horizon.

The week kicks off in Edmonton for the second chapter of the Battle of Alberta in 2022. The Edmonton Elks captured their first win last week in Hamilton with Canadian QB Tre Ford behind centre and he’s listed at the top of the depth chart once again this week. Calgary, who is coming off a bye, is undefeated on the year and will be looking to extend their winning streak on Thursday night at Commonwealth Stadium.

Friday night’s matchup features the Ottawa REDBLACKS and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The REDBLACKS may be 0-3 to start the campaign but don’t let the record fool you, the team kept it close against the Bombers in their first two games of the season and went toe-to-toe with the Lions last week. The Riders, on the other hand, have three wins on the season, thanks in large part to the success of their defence and will be hoping to continue that this weekend.

And finally, the week ends on Saturday night in Vancouver at BC Place as the Lions host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers are coming off a narrow victory in Toronto on Monday and will be looking to stay at the top of the West Division with a win. BC will hope the play of their star QB Nathan Rourke and their defence will be enough to knock off the reigning Grey Cup Champions. Something will have to give for one of these undefeated teams.

» Thursday, 9:00 p.m. ET: Calgary at Edmonton

» Friday, 9:30 p.m. ET: Ottawa at Saskatchewan

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Winnipeg at BC

THE UNDEFEATED

Winnipeg (4-0), BC (3-0) and Calgary (3-0) represent the first time in league history that three teams in the same division are undefeated this far into the season.

Winnipeg begins the season 4-0 for the second time in three seasons (2019, 2022).

The last time BC Lions started 3-0 was in 2007 with Dave Dickenson as their starter. The Lions opened the campaign 5-0.

Calgary has not started 3-0 since 2018, when the team raced out to a 7-0 start.

YOUNG BUCK

Tre Ford made his first CFL start last week against the Ticats, passing for 159 yards and a touchdown, while adding 61 rushing yards.

The previous Canadian to win their debut start was Greg Vavra in 1984 with the Stampeders, when the former Calgary Dino, set the record for most pass attempts by a Canadian in a single game (48). He completed 27 for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

Of the 23 debut starts by Canadian quarterbacks in league history, only five have emerged victorious.

Last week was the first time since September 1982 that two Canadian quarterbacks started in the same week.

Ford became the 33rd Canadian to record a passing touchdown in the CFL.

BACK-TO-BACK HOUSE CALLS

Montreal’s Chandler Worthy returned a Saskatchewan kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown in Week 4. One game prior, Worthy managed the same feat against the Riders – this time, an 88-yard effort.

The rare occurrence had only happened once before, in 1953 with Edmonton’s Billy Vessels.

Worthy is the 10 th player to record two kickoff return touchdowns in a season: Billy Vessels | EDM | 1953 James Bullock | LV | 1994 Eric Blount | WPG | 1998 Demetris Bendross | SSK | 2000 Bashir Levingston | TOR | 2003 Tony Miles | TOR | 2003 Will Ford | WPG | 2013 Kendial Lawrence | EDM | 2014 Quincy McDuffie | WPG | 2016

player to record two kickoff return touchdowns in a season: No player has recorded three kickoff return touchdowns in a single season.

The team record for most kickoff return touchdowns in a season is four set by Toronto in 2003. The only other team to have more than two is Las Vegas in 1994.

