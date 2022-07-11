CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 5?

TORONTO — A career night from Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ rookie receiver, Dalton Schoen (31.7) and a handful of West Division playmakers helped lead GANGREEN13 (164) to victory in Week 5 of CFL Fantasy football.

With no players on their roster scoring lower than 14.8 points in Week 5. GANGGREEN13 built the highest scoring roster since MRHAWKE19’s 174.1 points in the opening week of the season.

With a team name incorporation green, you know there are bound to be some Saskatchewan Rourghriders in the lineup, check out the full roster below.

Winnipeg’s Schoen was the leading receiver in his team’s 43-22 win over the BC Lions on Saturday. The first-year pass catcher was targetted a team-high 10 times, catching eight for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Schoen was not only the leading receiver for his team, but was the leading socring option for GANGREEN13 in their Week 5 win.

GANGGREEN13 paired Schoen with his quarterback, Zach Collaros, which ultimately became a favourable decision for any fantasy user who started the Bomber’s pivot. Collaros completed 23 of 30 passing attempts and threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the win over BC, the efforts from the quarterback translated into 24.3 fantasy points on the week.

After Schoen, Calgary Stampeders’ receiver, Malik Henry was the team’s next highest scoring option. With yet another breakout performance, Henry caught all six of his targets, turning them for 150 yards, including an 89-yard touchdown catch and run.

The Calgary defence was nearly able to match the outpouring of fantasy production from the second-year receiver, amassing 26 fantasy points of their own. An aggressive Stamps defensive unit generated three sacks, two interceptions, forced two fumbles, forced a safety and recorded a touchdown in their win over Edmonton on Thursday.

With the running back position, GANGGREEN13 made the decision to start three, Calgary’s Ka’Deem Carey (14.8) and Saskatchewan’s Frankie Hickson (16.4) assumed the two running back spots, while Roughriders’ back Jamal Morrow (23.1) occupied the flex spot.

Carey was called on to run the ball 12 times in their matchup with Edmonton, he managed 104 yards on the ground and added another 24-yards receiving in the contest.

Morrow led the way for the Riders rushing attack, carrying the ball 16 times for 76 yards, adding another 67 yards on six receptions in the passing game in their win over Ottawa. His counterpart in Hickson managed 92 yards and a rushing touchdown on five carries in the game.

LEADERBOARD