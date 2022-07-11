CFL suspends Marino for a total of four games

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has imposed three separate suspensions totaling four games on Saskatchewan Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino for his conduct during his team’s game with the Ottawa REDBLACKS last Friday evening.

It is the league’s most severe total discipline ever imposed for in-game behaviour during one game. ​

The three separate suspensions to run consecutively are as follows:

A two-game suspension for Marino’s dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli on play #123, which resulted in serious injury and Marino’s ejection from the game, and for Marino’s subsequent celebration;

A one-game suspension for verbal comments Marino made about Masoli’s heritage during the game, which clearly violates our Code of Conduct.

A one-game suspension for Marino’s illegal and reckless tackle of an Ottawa offensive lineman on a previous play.

The league also cited Marino’s discipline record after 12 CFL career games, which includes a previous ejection and two fines for his manner of play.

“This behaviour has no place in our league,” said Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner of the CFL. “This discipline is intended to send a strong message that it will not be tolerated.”