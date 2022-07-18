CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 6?

TORONTO — Week 6 of league action provided plenty of highlight-reel plays, with one-handed catches, an abundance of sacks and more than a few games that came down to the wire.

Much like the Ottawa REDBLACKS, EDDY27 (119.4) showed faith in quarterback Caleb Evans (26.3), and while he didn’t lead the REDBLACKS to victory, he did help EDDY27 secure the top spot following Week 6 of CFL Fantasy.

In a 25-23 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday afternoon, Evans made his season debut as the team’s starting quarterback, and took advantage of the opportunity instantly. Evans scored a team-high 26.3 fantasy points for EDDY27, completing 18 of 30 passing attempts for 203 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team in rushing with 62-yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

However, Evans wasn’t the only player EDDY27 took a chance on and had it pay off, as they also chose to start Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ receiver Carlton Agudosi (25). In his CFL debut, Agudosi caught six passes for 70-yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 26-19 win over Calgary.

Saskatchewan’s Duke Williams (19.4) and Montreal’s Eugene Lewis (19.8) combined for 39.2 fantasy points to round out the receiver position for EDDY27’s roster. Williams pulled in five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s Touchdown Atlantic game, while Lewis caught six passes for 78 yards, scoring a touchdown of his own in their Week 6 loss to Edmonton.

Jamal Morrow (20.6) seems to be a name that gets typed up almost every week in these winning rosters, and for good reason, Morrow has been a source of consistency at the running back position for Saskatchewan and fantasy users alike. In Saturday’s game Morrow carried the ball 11 times for 77 yards, also adding 29 yards and a touchdown on four receptions in the game, giving EDDY27 20.6 fantasy points.

With their second running abck spot, EDDY27 opted for Montreal’s Walter Fletcher (8.3), who put together a solid Week 6 performance. Fletcher rushed for 64 yards on seven carries and added another nine yards in the passing game.

A strategy not yet seen with a fantasy winner for the 2022 season, EDDY27 decided to go defenseless in order to spend more of their fantasy budget on higher priced players. The strategy paid off as EDDY27 was crowned the winner for Week 6 of CFL Fantasy.

LEADERBOARD