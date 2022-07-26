Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 26, 2022

Bombers, Stamps Injury Reports: Carey absent from Tuesday practice

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday night.

In Winnipeg, receiver Greg Ellingson (hip), defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip), running back Johnny Augustine (ankle) and receiver Carlton Agudosi (ankle) were among those who did not participate in practice on Tuesday.

The Stampeders were most notably without running back Ka’Deem Carey (illness), linebacker Jameer Thurman (illness) and offensive lineman Derek Dennis (illness). Receiver Richie Sindani (hamstring) and linebacker Cameron Judge (hamstring/glute) were among those limited on Tuesday.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Mike Miller FB Ankle DNP
Johnny Augustine RB Ankle DNP
Patrick Neufeld OL Hip DNP
Stanley Bryant OL NIR – Resting Veteran DNP
Geoff Gray OL Thorax DNP
Greg Ellingson WR Hip DNP
Carlton Agudosi WR Ankle DNP
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip DNP
Ricky Walker DL Healthy Scratch DNP

 

Calgary Stampeders Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Ka’Deem Carey RB Illness DNP
Joshua Coker OL Healthy Scratch Full
Aaron Crawford LS Wrist Limited
Derek Dennis OL Illness DNP
Cameron Judge LB Hamstring/Glute Limited
Charlie Moore LB Illness DNP
Jonathan Moxey DB Hip Full
Jalen Philpot WR Shoulder Full
Richie Sindani WR Hamstring Limited
Tommy Stevens QB Illness DNP
Hugh Thornton OL Healthy Scratch Full
Jameer Thurman LB Illness DNP

 

