Bombers, Stamps Injury Reports: Carey absent from Tuesday practice

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday night.

In Winnipeg, receiver Greg Ellingson (hip), defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip), running back Johnny Augustine (ankle) and receiver Carlton Agudosi (ankle) were among those who did not participate in practice on Tuesday.

The Stampeders were most notably without running back Ka’Deem Carey (illness), linebacker Jameer Thurman (illness) and offensive lineman Derek Dennis (illness). Receiver Richie Sindani (hamstring) and linebacker Cameron Judge (hamstring/glute) were among those limited on Tuesday.