Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports August 2, 2022

Elks, Lions Injury Report: Burnham back at Lions practice

Trevor Hagan/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and the BC Lions have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their meeting on Saturday at BC Place.

In Edmonton, the Elks welcomed receiver Derel Walker (hip/groin) back to practice, along with defensive linemen Jordan Reaves (hand) and Jake Ceresna (shoulder) and defensive back Nafees Lyon (shoulder).

Quarterback Tre Ford (shoulder) did not participate, though quarterback Kai Locksley (hamstring) was limited.

In Vancouver, receiver Bryan Burnham (ribs) was back on the field with his teammates as a full participant.

Offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (adductor) was the Lions’ only non-participant, while defensive backs Delvin Breaux Sr. (ankle) and Jalon Edwards-Cooper (foot) were limited.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Jake Ceresna DL Shoulder Full
Kony Ealy DL Healthy Scratch Full
Tre Ford QB Shoulder DNP
Tanner Green RB Core Muscle Limited
Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Healthy Scratch Full
Kai Locksley QB Hamstring Limited
Nafees Lyon DB Shoulder Full
Ethan Makonzo DB Groin DNP
Charles Nelson WR Healthy Scratch Full
Steven Nielsen OL Illness DNP
Jordan Reaves DL Hand Full
Malik Tyne DL Hip/Groin DNP
Derel Walker WR Hip/Groin Full

 

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Mathieu Betts Defensive Line Quadricep Full      
Delvin Breaux Sr. Defensive Back Ankle Limited      
Bryan Burnham Wide Receiver Ribs Full      
James Butler Running Back Ankle Full      
Jarrell Broxton Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full
Tyneil Cooper Defensive Back Healthy Scratch Full      
Jalon Edwards-Cooper Defensive Back Foot Limited      
Joel Figueroa Offensive Line Adductor DNP      
Miles Fox Defensive Line Healthy Scratch Full      
Keon Hatcher Wide Receiver Shoulder Full      
Sione Tehuema Defensive Line Shoulder Full      
Noah Zerr Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!