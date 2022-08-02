Elks, Lions Injury Report: Burnham back at Lions practice

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and the BC Lions have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their meeting on Saturday at BC Place.

In Edmonton, the Elks welcomed receiver Derel Walker (hip/groin) back to practice, along with defensive linemen Jordan Reaves (hand) and Jake Ceresna (shoulder) and defensive back Nafees Lyon (shoulder).

Quarterback Tre Ford (shoulder) did not participate, though quarterback Kai Locksley (hamstring) was limited.

In Vancouver, receiver Bryan Burnham (ribs) was back on the field with his teammates as a full participant.

Offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (adductor) was the Lions’ only non-participant, while defensive backs Delvin Breaux Sr. (ankle) and Jalon Edwards-Cooper (foot) were limited.