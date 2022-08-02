Ticats, Argos Injury Report: Lawrence a full participant on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts.

Ticats’ receiver Bralon Addison (illness) was one of five players that missed Tuesday’s practice. Linebacker Simoni Lawrence (groin) was a full participant, as was offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid (ankle), who has been on the six-game injured list. Defensive back Lawrence Woods (knee) was limited.

The Toronto Argonauts didn’t practice on Tuesday and therefore have no injury report to file.