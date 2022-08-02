Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports August 2, 2022

Ticats, Argos Injury Report: Lawrence a full participant on Tuesday

CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts.

Ticats’ receiver Bralon Addison (illness) was one of five players that missed Tuesday’s practice. Linebacker Simoni Lawrence (groin) was a full participant, as was offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid (ankle), who has been on the six-game injured list. Defensive back Lawrence Woods (knee) was limited.

The Toronto Argonauts didn’t practice on Tuesday and therefore have no injury report to file.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Simoni Lawrence LB Groin Full
Anthony Johnson WR Hand DNP
Kyle Saxelid OL Ankle Full
Lee Autry DL Shoulder DNP
Wes Hills RB Healthy Scratch Full
Tre Crawford DL Hamstring/Illness DNP
Lawrence Woods DB Knee Limited
Bralon Addison WR Illness DNP
Tyler Ternowski WR Shoulder DNP
Curtis Newton LB Knee DNP
Des Lawrence DB Healthy Scratch Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!