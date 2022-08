TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have submitted their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday at IG Field.

The Alouettes were without a number of players on Sunday, including quarterback Trevor Harris (back) and running back/returner Chandler Worthy (ankle).

Receiver Eugene Lewis (hip) was limited, as was defensive lineman Avery Ellis (hip).

The Blue Bombers did not practice on Sunday and therefore had no injury report to share.