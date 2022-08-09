Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 10 picks

TORONTO — Cue the triumphant, end of a Mario Kart grand prix music: we have a 4-0 finish from Week 9.

Our Matt Cauz ran the gauntlet last week, taking Winnipeg, Calgary, Toronto and BC and became the only CFL.ca writer to post a perfect week of picks. That moves Cauz to 27-8 on the season and puts him into first place in the pool of pick makers.

Week 10 could be a tricky road to navigate and we’ll get into that quickly. The Bombers host the Als and look to improve to 10-0 and finally roll into their first bye week of the season; the Ticats and Argos flip the script this week and meet at Tim Hortons Field; the Lions pay a visit to the Stamps and the Riders come out of their bye week and go into Edmonton to face the Elks.

Let’s break down these four games.

MTL at WPG

Trevor Harris‘ sore back caused him to miss the Als’ first practice of the week, but head coach/GM Danny Maciocia said that his quarterback would be at the helm on Thursday in Winnipeg. The Bombers have proven unstoppable thus far in 2022 but as we often say here, that streak has to end at some point, doesn’t it? Worth noting: every time we’ve asked this question the Bombers have simply answered it with another win. The pick makers have learned their lesson until shown otherwise.

PICK

Writers: 100% Winnipeg

TOR at HAM

Possibly the most difficult game to pick this week. The Argos have been very up and down this season, following up their disappointing loss to Ottawa with an impressive second-half effort against the Ticats last week to pull out a big win that pushed them above .500. Winning a back-to-back series against any team is tough, simply because of the adjustments that coaches will make and what’s revealed from your opponent in the first meeting. As much as the Argos have struggled with consistency, the Ticats have had trouble with playing complete games. The majority of the panel thinks they string it all together for this week, at least.

PICK

Writers: 83% Hamilton

BC at CGY

From the toughest game to pick this week to what should be the most entertaining, as Bo Levi Mitchell and Nathan Rourke go up against each other for the first time this season. Mitchell and the Stampeders’ offence will want to get back on track after a disjointed showing in Ottawa where the defence stepped up and steered them to win No. 5 on the season. The Lions will get a tougher opponent than what they faced against an Edmonton team last week that seems to be a dream match-up situation for the Lions. How does this possible playoff preview turn out? Depends who you ask on the panel.

PICK

Writers: 50-50 split

SSK at EDM

The Elks’ struggles at Commonwealth Stadium (winless through 2021 and into this season) are well documented. One thing that may work in their favour this week is that the scenario around this meeting is very similar to their Week 2 game. They return to Commonwealth after a blowout loss to the Lions and in that Week 2 game were very much in it until the fourth quarter. The Riders are rested, yes, but they went into their bye week at 4-4 and looked more vulnerable than they have at any point in this still-young season. That’s not enough to convince the pack here, though, save for one contrarian picker.

PICK

Writers: 83% Saskatchewan