Injury Reports August 9, 2022

Roughriders, Elks Injury Reports: Lanier out on Tuesday

Riderville.com

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their Week 10 meeting at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday.

The Riders had a number of players limted in their first practice of the week, defensive lineman Peter Robertson (foot), running back Kienan Lafrance (knee) and receiver Mitchell Picton (ankle) were among those who were limited. Defensive linemen Nicholas Dheilly (hip) and Anthony Lanier (hip) were listed as non-participant for Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

In Edmonton, offensive lineman David Beard (shoulder) linebacker Jordan Reaves (knee) and defensive back Ethan Makonzo (groin) were limited to start the week of practice for the Elks.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Logan Bandy OL Illness Full
Tommy Bringi LB Hamstring DNP
Nicholas Dheilly DL Hip DNP
Jake Dolegala QB Healthy Scratch Full
Jake Harty WR Shoulder Limited
Frankie Hickson RB Illness Full
Gary Johnson LB Shoulder Full
David Kenney DL Shoulder Limited
Kienan Lafrance RB Knee Limited
Anthony Lanier DL Thigh DNP
Andrew Lauderdale OL Illness Full
Mitchell Picton WR Ankle Limited
Jakob Prall WR illness Full
Pete Robertson DL Foot Limited

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
David Beard OL Shoulder Limited
Hakeem Butler WR Healthy Scratch Full
Mike Dubisson DB Calf DNP
Jamie Harry DB Healthy Scratch Full
Deon Lacey LB Healthy Scratch Full
Ethan Makonzo DB Groin Limited
Steven Nielsen OL Illness DNP
Jordan Reaves LB Knee Limited
Malik Tyne DL Hip/Groin Full

 

