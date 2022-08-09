Roughriders, Elks Injury Reports: Lanier out on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their Week 10 meeting at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday.

The Riders had a number of players limted in their first practice of the week, defensive lineman Peter Robertson (foot), running back Kienan Lafrance (knee) and receiver Mitchell Picton (ankle) were among those who were limited. Defensive linemen Nicholas Dheilly (hip) and Anthony Lanier (hip) were listed as non-participant for Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

In Edmonton, offensive lineman David Beard (shoulder) linebacker Jordan Reaves (knee) and defensive back Ethan Makonzo (groin) were limited to start the week of practice for the Elks.