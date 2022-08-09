Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports August 9, 2022

Stamps, Lions Injury Report: Carey sits out Tuesday

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at McMahon Stadium.

In Calgary, the Stamps were without running backs Ka’Deem Carey (hamstring) and Charlie Power (illness). Receiver Malik Henry (quadricep), offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones (shoulder) and linebacker Jameer Thurman (knee) also sat out on Tuesday.

The Lions began their week without running back James Butler (ankle, rib), kicker Sean Whyte (illness) and defensive lineman David Menard (knee).

Defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (foot) was limited on Day 1.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Stefen Banks DL Healthy Scratch Full
Ka’Deem Carey RB Hamstring DNP
Julian Good-Jones OL Shoulder DNP
Malik Henry WR Quad DNP
Charlie Power RB Illness DNP
Josiah Schakel LB Healthy Scratch Full
Tom Schnitzler RB Thumb Limited
Hugh Thornton OL Healthy Scratch Full
Jameer Thurman LB Knee DNP
Kobe Williams DB Hand Full

 

BC LIONS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Delvin Breaux Sr. Defensive Back Hand Full      
James Butler Running Back Ankle, Rib DNP    
Jarell Broxton Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full
Tyneil Cooper Defensive Back Illness DNP    
Jalon Edwards-Cooper Defensive Back Foot Limited
Miles Fox Defensive Line Healthy Scratch Full    
Keon Hatcher Wide Receiver Shoulder Full    
Ben Hladik Linebacker Hand Full      
David Knevel Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full      
David Menard Defensive Line Knee DNP      
Shai Ross Wide Receiver Hip Full      
Kevin Thomson Quarterback Healthy Scratch Full      
Sean Whyte Kicker Illness DNP  
Noah Zerr Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!