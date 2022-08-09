Stamps, Lions Injury Report: Carey sits out Tuesday

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at McMahon Stadium.

In Calgary, the Stamps were without running backs Ka’Deem Carey (hamstring) and Charlie Power (illness). Receiver Malik Henry (quadricep), offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones (shoulder) and linebacker Jameer Thurman (knee) also sat out on Tuesday.

The Lions began their week without running back James Butler (ankle, rib), kicker Sean Whyte (illness) and defensive lineman David Menard (knee).

Defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (foot) was limited on Day 1.