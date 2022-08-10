CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 10

TORONTO — Week 10 is on the horizon and CFL fans should be excited for the week of football in front of them.

It all starts in Winnipeg as the undefeated Blue Bombers host the Montreal Alouettes. Will Zach Collaros and co. get their 10th win of the season or will the Alouettes hand them their first loss of the campaign?

On Friday night the Hamilton Tiger-Cats welcome the Toronto Argonauts to Tim Hortons Field as the teams play in their second of four meetings in five weeks. Last week the Argos were victorious thanks to two fourth quarter touchdowns on a blocked punt and a pick-six. The Ticats will be hoping to get their revenge with a win in front of their home fans.

Saturday night’s doubleheader begins in Calgary as the BC Lions come to town. Nathan Rourke will look to keep rolling with his Lions while Bo Levi Mitchell and his Stampeders hope to hand BC their second loss of the season.

And finally, Week 10 caps off in Edmonton as the Saskatchewan Roughriders return from their bye and travel to Commonwealth Stadium. The Elks would like to forget their Week 9 loss to the Lions as they eye a victory at home while the Riders hope to improve to an above .500 record with a win in enemy territory.

Buy Week 10 Tickets

» Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET: Montreal at Winnipeg

» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Toronto at Hamilton

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: BC at Calgary

» Saturday, 10:00 p.m. ET: Saskatchewan at Edmonton

CENTRE OF ATTENTION

Reigning MOP Zach Collaros has carried over his strong play from the previous season.

First nine starts: 2021 vs. 2022 Completions: 184 vs. 173 Completion percentage: 71.0 vs. 67.4 Passing yards: 2,355 vs. 2,204 Passing TDs: 13 vs. 17 Efficiency: 107.9 vs. 105.4 TD percentage: 5.0 vs. 6.8 Team record: 8-1 vs. 9-0

Since joining the Bombers, Collaros is 21-2 as a starter with 37 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

THE LION KING

Last week, Nathan Rourke was 34-of-37 passing for 91.2 per cent – establishing a new CFL record, while posting a perfect passer efficiency rating of 158.3

His six touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) set a new Canadian benchmark, breaking his own previous record of 5 held alongside Russ Jackson (1969).

Rourke’s 477 yards was the highest single game total by a Canadian, eclipsing his own record of 433 established in Week 3.

The last quarterback to throw for 400+ yards with five touchdown passes was Anthony Calvillo in 2011. Rourke’s performance was the 37 th time in league history that the feat was accomplished.

time in league history that the feat was accomplished. Gerry Dattilio holds the single season record for completions by a Canadian (194 set in 1982). Rourke has 187 through seven games, putting him on pace for 481, which would tie Henry Burris’s 2015 season for the league record.

WINNING YOUR SPURS

Bo Levi Mitchell (32,186) needs six passing yards to surpass Henry Burris (32,191) for the franchise record.

Career spotlight in Calgary: Burris vs. Mitchell Time as a Stampeder: 97-99, 05-11 vs. 2012-present Starts: 118 vs. 115 Record: 71-45-2 vs. 89-24-2 Home record: 40-17-2 vs. 47-11 Completions: 2,267 vs. 2,469 Completion percentage: 61.7 vs. 64.5 Passing yards: 32,191 vs. 32,186 Passing TDs: 203 vs. 186 300+ yard games: 50 vs. 37 MOPs: 1 vs. 2

Burris finished his career with the third most passing yards (63,639) in league history. Mitchell sits 15th behind Michael Reilly (34,805).

QUICK SLANTS