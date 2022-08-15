Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 10?

TORONTO — Much like the BC Lions in their win over the Calgary Stampeders, this week’s fantasy winner, THE POOH BEARS (125.9) edged the second place finisher by a single point to claim victory in Week 10.

Do not let the name deceive you, it was the Lions offensive weapons, who combined for 92.6 fantasy points, that helped lead THE POOH BEARS to the top of the Fantasy leaderboard.

PLAY CFL FANTASY
» CFL and Genius Sports: Check out the CFL GameZone
» Sign up and set your lineup for Week 11!
» Play CFL Pick ‘Em here!
» Play CFL Team Picker

THE POOH BEARS elected to start four members of the BC offensive unit, but it was the pairing of quarter Nathan Rourke (36.3) and receiver Bryan Burnham (30.5) that did the most damage.

Rourke completed 39 of his 52 passing attempts on his way to a 488 yards, two touchdown performance. Adding two more rushing downs on goal line scores. Burnham was on the receiving end of most of Rourke’s yardage on Saturday night, as the veteran receiver reeled in eight passes for 165 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown reception.

With their second receiver spot, THE POOH BEARS landed on BC pass-catcher Jevon Cottoy (11.9), who caught five receptions in the game for 69 yards. Rounding out the Lions selections, Bruce Anderson III (13.9) was chosen at one of the running back positions.

Starting in place of the injured James Butler, Anderson saw nine rushing attempts in the game running for 37 yards, he also showed his versatility in the passing game catching six passes for an additional 35-yards.

Our Week 10 winner also selected a pair of Stampeders play-makers in Dedrick Mills (7.9) and Shawn Bane Jr. (17.4) who helped to push them to a victory. Bane was Calgary’s leading receiver in the loss, catching four of his eight targets for 64 yards and a touchdown. Mills rushed for 55 yards on seven carries, adding a 14-yard reception in the game as well.

The Saskatchewan defence (8) rounded out THE POOH BEARS’ roster, retaining their title as one of the league’s most aggressive front sevens, the Riders recorded four sacks in the game, also forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass.

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER TOTAL POINTS
1 MRHAWKE19 174.1
2 COUNTRYBRETT 143.6
3 RALPH.SICILIANO 145.3
4 MLAKUSTIAK 152.3
5 GANGGREEN13 164
6 EDDY27 119.4
7 MIKE 128.3
8 DAVER GO BLUE 137.7
9 DOC BROC 156.6
10 THE POOH BEARS 125.9

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!