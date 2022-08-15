CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 10?

TORONTO — Much like the BC Lions in their win over the Calgary Stampeders, this week’s fantasy winner, THE POOH BEARS (125.9) edged the second place finisher by a single point to claim victory in Week 10.

Do not let the name deceive you, it was the Lions offensive weapons, who combined for 92.6 fantasy points, that helped lead THE POOH BEARS to the top of the Fantasy leaderboard.

THE POOH BEARS elected to start four members of the BC offensive unit, but it was the pairing of quarter Nathan Rourke (36.3) and receiver Bryan Burnham (30.5) that did the most damage.

Rourke completed 39 of his 52 passing attempts on his way to a 488 yards, two touchdown performance. Adding two more rushing downs on goal line scores. Burnham was on the receiving end of most of Rourke’s yardage on Saturday night, as the veteran receiver reeled in eight passes for 165 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown reception.

With their second receiver spot, THE POOH BEARS landed on BC pass-catcher Jevon Cottoy (11.9), who caught five receptions in the game for 69 yards. Rounding out the Lions selections, Bruce Anderson III (13.9) was chosen at one of the running back positions.

Starting in place of the injured James Butler, Anderson saw nine rushing attempts in the game running for 37 yards, he also showed his versatility in the passing game catching six passes for an additional 35-yards.

Our Week 10 winner also selected a pair of Stampeders play-makers in Dedrick Mills (7.9) and Shawn Bane Jr. (17.4) who helped to push them to a victory. Bane was Calgary’s leading receiver in the loss, catching four of his eight targets for 64 yards and a touchdown. Mills rushed for 55 yards on seven carries, adding a 14-yard reception in the game as well.

The Saskatchewan defence (8) rounded out THE POOH BEARS’ roster, retaining their title as one of the league’s most aggressive front sevens, the Riders recorded four sacks in the game, also forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass.

