Injury Reports August 15, 2022

REDBLACKS Injury Report: Powell among seven to sit out Monday

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have filed their first injury report of the week ahead of their game on Friday against the Edmonton Elks.

The REDBLACKS started their week without the services of defensive backs Douglas Coleman (hamstring), Justin Howell (shoulder) and Money Hunter (hamstring). Receivers RJ Harris (hip) and Darvin Adams (personal) were also out and were joined by running back William Powell (knee) and linebackers Adam Auclair (hand) and Tyron Vrede (shoulder).

The Elks did not practice on Monday and therefore have no injury report to file.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Douglas Coleman DB Hamstring DNP
Justin Howell DB Shoulder Full
Monshadrik Hunter DB Hamstring DNP
RJ Harris WR Hip DNP
Darvin Adams WR Personal DNP
William Powell RB Knee DNP
Devonte Williams RB Healthy Scratch Full
Zack Pelehos OL Healthy Scratch Full
Adam Auclair LB Hand DNP
Ranthony Texada DB Healthy Scratch Full
Tyron Vrede LB Shoulder DNP

