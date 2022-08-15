REDBLACKS Injury Report: Powell among seven to sit out Monday

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have filed their first injury report of the week ahead of their game on Friday against the Edmonton Elks.

The REDBLACKS started their week without the services of defensive backs Douglas Coleman (hamstring), Justin Howell (shoulder) and Money Hunter (hamstring). Receivers RJ Harris (hip) and Darvin Adams (personal) were also out and were joined by running back William Powell (knee) and linebackers Adam Auclair (hand) and Tyron Vrede (shoulder).

The Elks did not practice on Monday and therefore have no injury report to file.