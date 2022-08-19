Halftime adjustments key for Elks in win over Ottawa

OTTAWA — When the Edmonton Elks went to the locker room on Friday night trailing the REDBLACKS, there was plenty of work to be done before getting back on the field for the second half.

Chris Jones and his coaching staff went to work with a plan for the Elks, as they were looking for a spark to try to get a victory at TD Place, trailing 12-9 after two quarters.

Whatever was said and whatever was implemented ended up working, as Edmonton came out firing on all cylinders in the third and fourth quarters, scoring three touchdowns and not allowing Ottawa to score a single point in the final 30 minutes.

“We made some adjustments at half time, we manifested it,” running back Ante Milanovic-Litre told TSN’s Claire Hanna after the game. “We knew what we were going to do when we got out there and we just executed what was called.”

RELATED

» Box Score: Elks, REDBLACKS by the numbers

» Though the Lens: Edmonton at Ottawa

» Recap: Big second half leads Elks to win over REDBLACKS

On their first two drives of the second half, the Elks scored touchdowns. They also dominated time of possession in the second half, eating away at the clock. The first major score was an 18-yard pass to Kenny Lawler and the second was a two-yard run from Milanovic-Litre. Derel Walker also added a touchdown in the fourth quarter, a four-yard score.

These two teams meet again next week, as the REDBLACKS travel west to Edmonton to take on the Elks on Saturday night.

“It’s huge,” quarterback Taylor Cornelius told Hanna when asked about the importance of the win. “One game at a time, next week we have them again so it’ll be a tough battle again but we’re looking forward to it.”

It’s been a while since fans in Edmonton have seen their team win at home and Cornelius is hoping they can win the second half of the home-and-home and sweep Ottawa at Commonwealth Stadium next weekend.

“They deserve it,” said Cornelius of the Edmonton fans. “They’ve come out and supported us the past two years, getting loud and being there. It’ll be a great feeling for the city and this team.”