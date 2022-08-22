Riders bringing back defensive back C.J. Reavis

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday that the team has signed American defensive back C.J. Reavis.

Reavis returns to the Roughriders after attending training camp with the team earlier this year. Prior to his time with the Roughriders, the defensive back was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He made his NFL debut with the Jaguars in December of that year, recording one tackle.

RELATED

» Box Score: Lions, Riders by the numbers

» QB uncertainty awaits Lions-Riders re-match

Collegiately Reavis chose to attend Virginia Tech before he transferring to East Mississippi Community College where he appeared on the popular show Last Chance U. During that season Reavis recorded 40 tackles, eight pass break ups and two interceptions.

After one season at East Mississippi, he transferred to Marshall, where the Virginia native flourished in his time with The Herd, recording 132 tackles, one interception and five tackles for loss in 21 games.

Additionally, the Riders announced they have moved American linebacker Gary Johnson Jr. to the suspended list.