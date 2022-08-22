Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Riders bringing back defensive back C.J. Reavis

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday that the team has signed American defensive back C.J. Reavis.

Reavis returns to the Roughriders after attending training camp with the team earlier this year. Prior to his time with the Roughriders, the defensive back was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He made his NFL debut with the Jaguars in December of  that year, recording one tackle.

Collegiately Reavis chose to attend  Virginia Tech before he transferring to East Mississippi Community College where he appeared on the popular show Last Chance U. During that season Reavis recorded 40 tackles, eight pass break ups and two interceptions.

After one season at East Mississippi, he transferred to Marshall, where the Virginia native flourished in his time with The Herd, recording 132 tackles, one interception and five tackles for loss in 21 games.

Additionally, the Riders announced they have moved American linebacker Gary Johnson Jr. to the suspended list.

