News August 23, 2022

REDBLACKS, Elks Injury Reports: Arceneaux misses Tuesday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Edmonton Elks have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their matchup on Saturday from Commonwealth Stadium.

Ottawa opened their week of practice missing a handful of players on Tuesday, receiver R.J. Harris (hip) along with defensive backs Justin Howell (shoulder), Monshadrick Hunter (hamstring) and Sherrod Baltimore (hamstring) were all listed as non-participants to start the week.

In Edmonton, receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux (ankle) and offensive lineman Tony Washington (neck) were non-participants on Tuesday. Receiver Jalin Marshall (ankle), who the Elks brought back this week, was limited in the team’s first day of practice.

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Douglas Coleman DB Hamstring Limited
Justin Howell DB Shoulder DNP
Monshadrik Hunter DB Hamstring DNP
RJ Harris WR Hip DNP
Zack Pelehos OL Healthy Scratch Full
Ranthony Texada DB Healthy Scratch Full
Tyron Vrede LB Shoulder DNP
Sherrod Baltimore DB Hamstring DNP
Dino Boyd OL Illness Limited

 

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Emmanuel Arceneaux WR Ankle DNP
David Beard OL Illness Full
Raphael Leonard DB Healthy Scratch Full
Keisean Lucier-South DL Ankle Full
Jalin Marshall WR Knee Limited
Jordan Reaves DL Healthy Scratch Full
Malik Tyne DL Healthy Scratch Full
Tony Washington OL Neck DNP

 

