REDBLACKS, Elks Injury Reports: Arceneaux misses Tuesday

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Edmonton Elks have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their matchup on Saturday from Commonwealth Stadium.

Ottawa opened their week of practice missing a handful of players on Tuesday, receiver R.J. Harris (hip) along with defensive backs Justin Howell (shoulder), Monshadrick Hunter (hamstring) and Sherrod Baltimore (hamstring) were all listed as non-participants to start the week.

In Edmonton, receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux (ankle) and offensive lineman Tony Washington (neck) were non-participants on Tuesday. Receiver Jalin Marshall (ankle), who the Elks brought back this week, was limited in the team’s first day of practice.