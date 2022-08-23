Ticats ink two, including DB Rodney Randle Jr.

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced a series of transactions on Tuesday, including signing American defensive back Rodney Randle Jr. and American receiver Jaylon Redd.

Randle Jr. Played 19 games with the Montreal Alouettes between 2021 and 2022, registering 44 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles and two interceptions. The native of Beaumont, TX also spent time in the National Football League with the San Diego Chargers in 2019 and in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020.

Redd, attended mini-camp with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past year. The pass-catcher played 52 games from 2017 to 2021 at the University of Oregon, registering 131 receptions for 1,435 yards with 16 receiving touchdowns, also adding 24 carries for 179 yards with five rushing touchdowns.

The Ticats also announced the release of National receiver Tyler Tunrer on Tuesday.