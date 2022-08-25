CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 12

TORONTO — Week 12 in the CFL features four exciting matchups for fans across the country to enjoy.

Things start off in Winnipeg as the Calgary Stampeders pay a visit to IG Field. It’ll be Jake Maier getting the start for the Stamps this week as he hopes to hand the Bombers just their second loss of the campaign. Coming off a bye week, the Bombers will be fresh and ready to try to get their 10th win of 2022.

Friday night’s doubleheader begins in Toronto as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats arrive at BMO Field. This is the third of four meetings between these two clubs as both hope to get the best of their bitter rival. Can McLeod Bethel-Thompson lead the Argos to a win to keep their top spot in the East or will the Ticats make things interesting with a win on the road?

Things then move to BC as the Lions host the Roughriders. Nathan Rourke is out for the foreseeable future so it’s Michael O’Connor under centre for the Leos, getting his first start of the season in front of his home crowd. Cody Fajardo and co. will hope to silence BC Place and head home with a road win.

And finally, Week 12 ends in Edmonton as the Elks host the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the second half of a home-and-home. The Elks were stellar in the second half of last week’s game between these two teams, as Taylor Cornelius led his team to a victory. With just one win on the season, the REDBLACKS will hope to get the best of the Elks this week as Nick Arbuckle takes over under centre.

Buy Week 12 Tickets

» Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET: Calgary at Winnipeg

» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Hamilton at Toronto

» Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET: Roughriders at Lions

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Ottawa at Edmonton

MANY HAPPY RETURNS

2021 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, DeVonte Dedmon, has returned to Ottawa.

Last season, the William & Mary star led the league in kick return touchdowns (3), punt return yards (737), punt return average (15.4), kickoff return yardage (1,223) and kickoff return average (25.0).

In 16 career games, Dedmon has five return TDs, highlighted by a 111-yard kickoff return in 2019

Dedmon recorded his fifth return touchdown in his 15 th game, becoming the fastest player in CFL history to reach the milestone. Gizmo Williams managed the feat in 18.

game, becoming the fastest player in CFL history to reach the milestone. Gizmo Williams managed the feat in 18. He has 14 career big play returns.

In Week 8 in 2019, Dedmon recorded 382 combined kick return yards – the second-highest single-game total in league history.

On offence, he has 15 career receptions for 161 yards (average of 10.7) and ten carries for 68 yards (average of 6.8) and a touchdown.

THREE-PEAT OR SHOWSTOPPER?

Winnipeg and Calgary will have their third and final regular season meeting of 2022.

The Blue Bombers won the previous two games 26-19 in Week 6 and 35-28 in Week 8.

Winnipeg last swept the teams’ season series in 2002 (2-0). They have not swept a three-game set against the Stampeders since 1987.

The last eight meetings between the two have been decided by no more than eight points. Winnipeg claimed six of those victories, with each of Calgary’s two wins coming by one point.

A Blue Bombers’ win would give them the distinction of being the league’s first team to reach 400 home victories. Calgary sits at 399, while Edmonton has 397.

In the first two meetings: Collaros tallied 585 yards on 72.1 per cent passing, with six touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Ka’Deem Carey rushed for 202 yards (7.8 yards per carry), and added 45 receiving yards on five receptions Rene Paredes was perfect on his nine field goal attempts Titus Wall registered seven tackles and two sacks



QEW CLASH

Toronto and Hamilton will meet for the third time in 20 days, and the seventh time inside a calendar year. The Argonauts hold a 4-2 advantage over that span.

In their first back-to-back this season (Weeks 9 and 10), both teams claimed home victories.

The familiar foes have had six back-to-back sets since 2013; Hamilton is 9-3 and 6-0 at Tim Hortons Field: 2013 | HAM sweep 2015 | HAM sweep 2016 | Split 2018 | HAM sweep 2021 | Split 2022 | Split



QUICK SLANTS