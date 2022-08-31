Bombers, Riders Injury Reports: Williams misses Wednesday practice

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium.

In Winnipeg, receiver Janarion Grant (groin) and offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld (ankle) were among those who did not participate in the team’s first practice of the week. Defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) and linebacker Adam Bighill (shoulder) were limited on Wednesday.

In Regina, receiver Shaq Evans (ankle) participated fully in practice on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (head) and receiver Duke Williams (ankle) did not participate.