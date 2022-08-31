Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 31, 2022

Bombers, Riders Injury Reports: Williams misses Wednesday practice

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium.

In Winnipeg, receiver Janarion Grant (groin) and offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld (ankle) were among those who did not participate in the team’s first practice of the week. Defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) and linebacker Adam Bighill (shoulder) were limited on Wednesday.

In Regina, receiver Shaq Evans (ankle) participated fully in practice on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (head) and receiver Duke Williams (ankle) did not participate.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Mike Miller FB Ankle DNP
Brady Oliveira RB Thorax Full
Janarion Grant WR Groin DNP
Brendan O’Leary-Orange WR Calf Full
Patrick Neufeld OL Ankle DNP
Michael Couture OL Forearm Full
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip Limited
Malik Clements LB Quadriceps DNP
Adam Bighill LB Shoulder Limited
Demerio Houston DB Abdomen DNP
Redha Kramdi DB Head Full
Patrice Rene DB Knee DNP
Malcolm Thompson DB Calf Full

 

Saskatchewan Roughriders Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Jake Dolegala QB Healthy Scratch Full
Shaq Evans WR Ankle Full
David Kenney DL Shoulder DNP
Anthony Lanier II DL Head DNP
Justin McInnis WR Ankle Limited
Rolan Milligan DB Knee DNP
Mitchell Picton WR Ankle Full
Justin Rice LB Knee DNP
Terran Vaughn OL Hamstring Full
Duke Williams WR Ankle DNP

 

