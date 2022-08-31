Ticats Injury Report: Evans, Shiltz sit out Wed. practice

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their meeting on Labour Day at Tim Hortons Field with the Toronto Argonauts.

The Ticats were without quarterbacks Dane Evans (shoulder) and Matthew Shiltz (right wrist) on Wednesday.

Quarterback Jamie Newman (neck) was a full participant and took first-team reps. Offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl (hip) is eligible to practice as his time on the six-game injured list nears its end, while wide receiver Anthony Johnson (wrist) was also eligible to practice but did not participate.

The Argos aren’t at Day 1 of their practice week yet and aren’t obligated to share an injury report.