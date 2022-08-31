Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 31, 2022

Ticats Injury Report: Evans, Shiltz sit out Wed. practice

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their meeting on Labour Day at Tim Hortons Field with the Toronto Argonauts.

The Ticats were without quarterbacks Dane Evans (shoulder) and Matthew Shiltz (right wrist) on Wednesday.

Quarterback Jamie Newman (neck) was a full participant and took first-team reps. Offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl (hip) is eligible to practice as his time on the six-game injured list nears its end, while wide receiver Anthony Johnson (wrist) was also eligible to practice but did not participate.

The Argos aren’t at Day 1 of their practice week yet and aren’t obligated to share an injury report.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI SAT Game Status
Dane Evans QB Right Shoulder DNP
Bailey Feltmate LB Quad DNP
Jamie Newman QB Neck Full
Ted Laurent DL Groin Full
Matthew Shiltz QB Right Wrist DNP
Alden Darby Jr. DB Healthy Scratch Full
Anthony Johnson WR Wrist DNP
Chris Van Zeyl OL Hip Full

 

