Stamps, Elks Injury Reports: Lawler sits out Thurs.

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury reports ahead of their meeting to wrap up OK Tire Labour Day Weekend at McMahon Stadium.

In Calgary, the Stamps welcomed offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones (shoulder), defensive back Brandon Dozier (hamstring) and linebacker Jameer Thurman (knee) back to practice this week. Receiver Colton Hunchak (illness) and defensive back Darius Williams (shoulder) were the only two players as non-participants.

In Edmonton, star receiver Kenny Lawler (ankle) missed practice, after it’s been reported that he could land on the team’s six-game injured list. Defensive lineman Makana Henry (calf) was the only other non-participant in Thursday’s session.