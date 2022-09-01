Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News September 1, 2022

Stamps, Elks Injury Reports: Lawler sits out Thurs.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury reports ahead of their meeting to wrap up OK Tire Labour Day Weekend at McMahon Stadium.

In Calgary, the Stamps welcomed offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones (shoulder), defensive back Brandon Dozier (hamstring) and linebacker Jameer Thurman (knee) back to practice this week. Receiver Colton Hunchak (illness) and defensive back Darius Williams (shoulder) were the only two players as non-participants.

In Edmonton, star receiver Kenny Lawler (ankle) missed practice, after it’s been reported that he could land on the team’s six-game injured list. Defensive lineman Makana Henry (calf) was the only other non-participant in Thursday’s session.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT Game Status
Ka’Deem Carey RB Ankle Limited
Branden Dozier DB Hamstring Limited
Julian Good-Jones OL Shoulder Full
Colton Hunchak WR Illness DNP
Jalen Philpot WR Shoulder Full
Ryan Sceviour OL Knee Limited
Richie Sindani WR Hamstring Full
Jameer Thurman LB Knee Full
Darius Williams DB Shoulder DNP

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT Game Status
Nick Koe DL Hamstring Limited
Makana Henry DL Calf DNP
Kenny Lawler WR Ankle DNP
Raphael Leonard DB Healthy Scratch Full
Keisean Lucier-South DL Ankle Full
Jalin Marshall WR Knee Full
J-Min Pelley DL Healthy Scratch Full
Malik Tyne DL Healthy Scratch Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!