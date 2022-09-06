CFL Fantasy: Who won Labour Day Weekend?

TORONTO — OK Tire Labour Day Weekend has official come and gone, and there was plenty of excitement to be had from the opening kickoff.

The week saw bitter rivals pitted against each other as the intensity of the weekend brought out some electrifying performances from some of the game’s biggest playmakers.

Led by a pair of East Division receivers, ERICTHIEL the CFL Fantasy crown with a 123.3 fantasy point Labour Day Weekend showing.

ERICTHIEL opted to pair Ottawa REDBLACKS quarterback Nick Arbuckle (19) alongside Ottawa’s leading receiver in Jaelon Acklin (22.9) and the REDBLACK stack paid off handsomely for our Labour Day Weekend fantasy winner.

Making his second start under centre for the REDBLACKS, Arbuckle built upon what was a solid debut performance in Week 12. Squaring off with the Montreal Alouettes to kickoff Labour Day Weekend, Arbuckle completed 20 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 38-24 win over the Als.

Acklin was the leading receiver in the game for both the REDBLACKS and ERICTHIEL in their respective victories. The first year REDBLACK saw a team-high 10 targets, reeling in seven catches for 159 yards, including a 64 yard catch and run against Montreal.

With their second selection at the receiver position ERICTHIEL selected Toronto Argonauts receiver Brandon Banks (22.4) in the Labour Day Classic matchup against his former team in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Banks seemed to be playing with some added motivation against his former team, the Toronto pass-catcher found the end zone twice to help push the Argos to their first win on Labour Day since 2012.

ERICTHIEL wasn’t done stacking Argos quite yet, with one of their running back slots, they decided on Toronto’s A.J. Ouellette, who contributed in a variety of ways within the Boatmen offence. Ouellette carried the ball 11 time for 46 yards on the ground, while also catching five passes for another 70 yards through the air in the win.

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Frankie Hickson (13.5) and Calgary Stampeders’ Ka’Deem Carey (18.8) rounded out the backfield for ERICTHIEL.

Hickson broke 100 total yards in their loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday. He carried the ball 15 times for 85 yards, while adding another 20 yards receiving on three caught passes.

Carey had an equally impressive outing, rushing 13 times for 61 yards and a touchdown, while adding another 37 yards through the air in his team’s 26-18 win over Edmonton on Labour Day.

