Bombers bring back WR Kelvin McKnight

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday that the team has added American receiver Kelvin McKnight to the practice roster.

McKnight started the 2022 season with the Bombers, but did not suit up for any games. The receiver spent time on the practice roster, but was eventually released by the team in early August.

During the 2021 season, McKnight appeared in eight games as a member of the Blue Bombers. He caught 15 of his 21 targets for 96 receiving yards, also contributing on special teams, returning nine punts for 34 yards.

The team also announced on Wednesday that they have released National receiver Luke McMillan.