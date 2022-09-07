Elks release American DL Jachai Polite

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced Wednesday that the team has released American defensive lineman Jachai Polite.

Polite signed with the team in early August and appeared in three games for Edmonton. The defensive lineman recorded one tackle in Edmonton’s 30-12 Week 11 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The Elks return to action on Saturday when they host the Calgary Stampeders at Commonwealth Stadium for the annual Labour Day rematch. Kickoff is set for 8p.m. ET.