Elks, Stamps Injury Reports: Kamar Jorden questionable for Sat.

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders have filed their final injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday in the Labour Day Weekend rematch.

The Elks will be without quarterback Tre Ford (shoulder), despite him being a limited participant in practice this week. Ford has been on the six-game injured list. The team will also be without linebacker Nyles Morgan (groin).

In Calgary, receiver Kamar Jorden (thigh) is questionable for Saturday.

Defensive back Daniel Amoako (shoulder), long snapper Aaron Crawford (illness) and defensive back Natrell Jamerson (shoulder) are all out.