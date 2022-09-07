Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 7, 2022

Elks, Stamps Injury Reports: Kamar Jorden questionable for Sat.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders have filed their final injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday in the Labour Day Weekend rematch.

The Elks will be without quarterback Tre Ford (shoulder), despite him being a limited participant in practice this week. Ford has been on the six-game injured list. The team will also be without linebacker Nyles Morgan (groin).

In Calgary, receiver Kamar Jorden (thigh) is questionable for Saturday.

Defensive back Daniel Amoako (shoulder), long snapper Aaron Crawford (illness) and defensive back Natrell Jamerson (shoulder) are all out.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU Game Status
Nick Coe DL Hamstring Full Full
Tre Ford QB Shoulder Limited Limited Out
Deon Lacey LB Healthy Scratch Full Full
Raphael Leonard DB Healthy Scratch Full Full
Keisean Lucier-South DL Ankle Full Full
Nyles Morgan LB Groin DNP Limited Out
Chris Osei-Kusi WR Back Full Full
Malik Tyne DL Healthy Scratch Full Full

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU Game Status
Daniel Amoako DB Shoulder DNP DNP Out
Stefen Banks DL Healthy Scratch Full Full
Aaron Crawford LS Illness DNP DNP Out
Branden Dozier DB Hamstring Full Full
Colton Hunchak WR Illness Full Full
Natrell Jamerson DB Shoulder DNP DNP Out
Kamar Jorden WR Thigh DNP DNP Questionable
Dedrick Mills RB Healthy Scratch Full Full
Tom Schnitzler LS Hamstring DNP Full

 

