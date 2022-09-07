Riders, Bombers Injury Report: Bighill limited on Wed.

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of the game on Saturday at IG Field.

In Regina, the Riders were without defensive linemen Anthony Lanier (head), A.C. Leonard (shoulder) and Charbel Debire (hand). They were also missing offensive linemen Logan Ferland (back) and Terran Vaughn (non-football related). Linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed (shoulder) also missed practice.

Receiver Duke Williams (ankle) was limited, as were linebacker Micah Teitz (core muscle) and offensive lineman Josiah St. John (thigh).

The Bombers began their week without four players. Fullback Mike Miller (ankle), receiver/returner Janarion Grant (groin) and linebackers Malik Clements (quadriceps) and Thiadric Hansen (Achilles) all sat out on Wednesday.

Linebacker Adam Bighill (shoulder) was limited and offensive lineman Michael Couture (forearm) was a full participant.