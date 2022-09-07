Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 7, 2022

Riders, Bombers Injury Report: Bighill limited on Wed.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of the game on Saturday at IG Field.

In Regina, the Riders were without defensive linemen Anthony Lanier (head), A.C. Leonard (shoulder) and Charbel Debire (hand). They were also missing offensive linemen Logan Ferland (back) and Terran Vaughn (non-football related). Linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed (shoulder) also missed practice.

Receiver Duke Williams (ankle) was limited, as were linebacker Micah Teitz (core muscle) and offensive lineman Josiah St. John (thigh).

The Bombers began their week without four players. Fullback Mike Miller (ankle), receiver/returner Janarion Grant (groin) and linebackers Malik Clements (quadriceps) and Thiadric Hansen (Achilles) all sat out on Wednesday.

Linebacker Adam Bighill (shoulder) was limited and offensive lineman Michael Couture (forearm) was a full participant.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Charbel Dabire DL Hand DNP
Jake Dolegala QB Healthy Scratch Full
Logan Ferland OL Back DNP
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Shoulder DNP
Bruno LaBelle FB Healthy Scratch Full
Anthony Lanier DL Head DNP
A.C. Leonard DL Shoulder DNP
Justin McInnis WR Ankle Full
Micah Teitz LB Core Muscle Limited
Josiah St. John OL Thigh Limited
Terran Vaughn OL Non-Football Related DNP
Duke Williams WR Ankle Limited

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU Game Status
Mike Miller FB Ankle DNP
Janarion Grant WR Groin DNP
Michael Couture OL Forearm Full
Malik Clements LB Quadriceps DNP
Adam Bighill LB Shoulder Limited
Thiadric Hansen DL Achilles DNP

