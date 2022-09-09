Montreal defence dominates in win over BC

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes earned a hard fought 31-10 win over the BC Lions in a Friday Night Football matchup from Percival Molson Stadium in Week 14.

Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris completed 16 passes for 163 yards including a beautifully placed pass to receiver Eugene Lewis for the Alouettes’ lone touchdown in the game.

Despite flashes of brilliance from the Montreal offence, it is the defence who should be credited with the win over the West Division opponent. The Als defensive unit held the usually explosive group of Lions offensive playmakers to just 251 yards of total offence and forced four turnovers from BC.

One of the biggest plays of the game, came from one of Montreal’s newest playmakers. After being acquired by the Alouettes earlier last week, defensive back Nafees Lyon intercepted a pass and made the highlight-reel play as he returned the takeaway 52-yards for a touchdown, all but sealing the Als victory.

“Our defence came out here and made some plays to get our offence off the field and some plays to give them opportunities to score points,” said Lyon in a post game interview with TSN.

When asked about adjusting to the Montreal defence in a short amount of time, Lyn noted he played under defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe during his time in Edmonton, and has seen BC in two regular season games already.

“I already kind of knew the plays coming in, playing with Thorpe last year, so it was easy to prepare,” said Lyon. “I played against BC already twice this season with Edmonton, so it was nothing that I hadn’t already seen. It was all about preparing for the week and making plays.”

Despite the efforts from himself and the defensive unit, Lyon knows it takes a full team effort to earn wins.

“We just need to take things one game at a time,” said Lyon. “Come out here, do our best, make plays, for us as a defence make the turnovers and special teams do their thing. All three phases have to come together to win the game.”

Looking ahead to Week 15 of league action, the Alouettes will have some much deserved rest as they enter a bye week. The will retake the field in Week 16 as they host the East Division rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats.