Bethel-Thompson on Argos win: ‘We’re a dangerous team’

OTTAWA — The Toronto Argonauts earned a 24-19 road victory over the Ottawa REDBLACKS to kickoff a rare Saturday tripleheader of CFL action.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson led his team in the win, completing 27 passes for an eye-popping 365 yards and a touchdown in the win over the East Division opponents. While all eyes-may be on the near 400 passing yards from the Boatmen pivot, it was Toronto receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. who stole the show on Saturday afternoon.

The Canadian receiver set a new career-high in receiving yardage as he pulled down eight of his 12 targets for 161 yards and the single passing touchdown from Bethel-Thompson.

RELATED

» Box Score: Argos, REDBLACKS by the numbers

» Through the Lens: Toronto at Ottawa

» Watch: Big play from Coxie leads to Argonauts touchdown

» Recap: Argos outlast REDBLACKS in four-quarter battle

When asked about the win over the REDBLACKS in a post-game interview with TSN, the Toronto quarterback was pleased with the outcome, but knows that plays were left on the field.

“We’re finding ways to win the ball game, but we can’t make it that close,” said Bethel-Thompson post-game. “Unfortunate pick at the end there and then missed Kurleigh on a touchdown that probably would’ve been 98 yard to the house. We’ve just got to finish games and play that complete game.”

However, the Toronto signal-caller was quick to note that the Toronto defence and special teams units played an instrumental role in helping the Argonauts secure a win from the nation’s capital.

“The defence played lights out,” said Bethel-Thompson. “What we know is we have a huge backbone on defence, special teams played good, held DeVonte Dedmon to nothing.”

As the race for playoff positioning heats up and divisional play intensifies, Bethel-Thompson has a vision for his team and knows how much potential they hold. Remaining adamant that the Argonauts could be a team that nobody wants to face nearing the end of the regular season.

“We’re dangerous across the board, we get in our own way sometimes, but we have players across the board,” said Bethel-Thompson. “It’s just about putting it together and it’s coming. I’m excited for this last quarter of the season, we’re a dangerous team. So we just have to do it and handle out business.”

The Argos will head to Week 15 on a bye, before returning to action in Week 16 with a rematch against the REDBLACKS from TD Place.