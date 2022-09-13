Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports September 13, 2022

Riders, Elks Injury Report: Williams sits out Tues.

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders have field their injury reports ahead of their game on Friday at Mosaic Stadium.

In Edmonton, linebacker Mark McLauren (shoulder) was the team’s only non-participant on Tuesday. Quarterback Tre Ford (shoulder) was a full participant, as was defensive lineman Keisean Lucier-South (ankle). Linebacker Nyles Morgan (groin) and defensive lineman Christian Rector (elbow) were limited.

The Riders were without linebacker Deon Lacey (rest), defensive lineman Anthony Lanier (head), defensive back Nelson Lokombo (shoulder), offensive lineman Terran Vaughn (non-football related/healthy scratch), and receiver Duke Williams (ankle) to start their week off.

Quarterback Mason Fine, defensive back Jeremy Clark and fullback James Tuck (all illness) were back as full participants on Tuesday.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Tre Ford QB Shoulder Full
Deon Lacey LB Healthy Scratch Full
Keisean Lucier-South DL Ankle Full
Mark McLauren LB Knee DNP
Nyles Morgan LB Groin Limited
Jordan Reaves LB Healthy Scratch Full
Christian Rector DL Elbow Limited
Malik Tyne DL Healthy Scratch Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Blace Brown DB Illness DNP
Demarcus Christmas DL Hamstring Limited
Dan Clark OL Ankle Limited
Jeremy Clark DB Illness Full
Larry Dean LB NIR – rest DNP
Logan Ferland OL Back DNP
Mason Fine QB Illness Full
Jake Harty WR Foot DNP
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Shoulder DNP
Anthony Lanier DL Head DNP
Nelson Lokombo DB Shoulder DNP
Godfrey Onyeka DB Shoulder Limited
Mitchell Picton WR Healthy Scratch Full
James Tuck FB Illness Full
Terran Vaughn OL Healthy Scratch, Non-football related DNP
Duke Williams WR Ankle DNP

