Riders, Elks Injury Report: Williams sits out Tues.

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders have field their injury reports ahead of their game on Friday at Mosaic Stadium.

In Edmonton, linebacker Mark McLauren (shoulder) was the team’s only non-participant on Tuesday. Quarterback Tre Ford (shoulder) was a full participant, as was defensive lineman Keisean Lucier-South (ankle). Linebacker Nyles Morgan (groin) and defensive lineman Christian Rector (elbow) were limited.

The Riders were without linebacker Deon Lacey (rest), defensive lineman Anthony Lanier (head), defensive back Nelson Lokombo (shoulder), offensive lineman Terran Vaughn (non-football related/healthy scratch), and receiver Duke Williams (ankle) to start their week off.

Quarterback Mason Fine, defensive back Jeremy Clark and fullback James Tuck (all illness) were back as full participants on Tuesday.