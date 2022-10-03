Ticats, Riders Injury Report: Morrow limited on Mon.

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their injury report ahead of their game on Friday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Tiger-Cats came out of their bye week with some progress made with some injured players.

Defensive back Ciante Evans (hand) and linebacker Simoni Lawrence (knee) are eligible to come off of the six-game injured list and are practising this week. Wide receiver Anthony Johnson (wrist) and defensive back Lawrence Woods (knee) have been removed from the six-game injured list and will be accounted for on this week’s roster. All four players were full participants on Monday.

In Saskatchewan, the Riders were without eight players in total on Monday. Running back Jamal Morrow (hand) was limited, while wide receiver/returner Mario Alford (ankle) and linebacker Darnell Sankey (rest) were among those that sat out the team’s first day of practice.