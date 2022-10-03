Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 3, 2022

Ticats, Riders Injury Report: Morrow limited on Mon.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their injury report ahead of their game on Friday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Tiger-Cats came out of their bye week with some progress made with some injured players.

Defensive back Ciante Evans (hand) and linebacker Simoni Lawrence (knee) are eligible to come off of the six-game injured list and are practising this week. Wide receiver Anthony Johnson (wrist) and defensive back Lawrence Woods (knee) have been removed from the six-game injured list and will be accounted for on this week’s roster. All four players were full participants on Monday.

In Saskatchewan, the Riders were without eight players in total on Monday. Running back Jamal Morrow (hand) was limited, while wide receiver/returner Mario Alford (ankle) and linebacker Darnell Sankey (rest) were among those that sat out the team’s first day of practice.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SAT MON TUE WED THU Game Status
Anthony Johnson WR Wrist Full Full
Brandon Kemp OL Healthy Scratch Full Full
Ciante Evans DB Hand Full Full
Don Jackson RB Healthy Scratch Full Full
Lemar Durant WR Ankle Full Full
Simoni Lawrence LB Knee Full Full
Vosean Joseph LB Illness Full Full
Alden Darby Jr. DB Illness DNP Full
Lawrence Woods DB Knee DNP Full
Papi White WR Head DNP DNP
Rodney Randle Jr. DB Neck DNP Limited
Kyle Saxelid OL Shoulder Limited

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Mario Alford WR Ankle DNP
Samuel Emilus WR Ankle DNP
Jake Harty WR Foot DNP
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Shoulder DNP
Gary Johnson LB Foot DNP
Kienan Lafrance RB Knee DNP
Anthony Lanier DL Head DNP
Jamal Morrow RB Hand Limited
Darnell Sankey LB Rest DNP

 

