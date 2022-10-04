Lions, Argos Injury Reports: Whitehead sits out Tues.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions have filed their first injury reports ahead of Friday’s Week 18 matchup from BMO Field.

The Argonauts started their week missing a number of players at practice. Receivers DaVaris Daniels (hip) and Damonte Coxie (foot), defensive linemen Wynton McManis (knee) and Shane Ray (bicep) and linebacker Trevor Hoyte were among those who sat out Tuesday. Defensive back Maurice Carnell (knee) was limited.

In Vancouver, the Lions were without receiver Lucky Whitehead (ankle), defensive linemen Obum Gwacham (knee), linebacker Bo Lokombo and defensive backs T.J. Lee (hamstring) and Emmanuel Rugamba (shoulder) on Tuesday.