October 4, 2022

Lions, Argos Injury Reports: Whitehead sits out Tues.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions have filed their first injury reports ahead of Friday’s Week 18 matchup from BMO Field.

The Argonauts started their week missing a number of players at practice. Receivers DaVaris Daniels (hip) and Damonte Coxie (foot), defensive linemen Wynton McManis (knee) and Shane Ray (bicep) and linebacker Trevor Hoyte were among those who sat out Tuesday. Defensive back Maurice Carnell (knee) was limited.

In Vancouver, the Lions were without receiver Lucky Whitehead (ankle), defensive linemen Obum Gwacham (knee), linebacker Bo Lokombo and defensive backs T.J. Lee (hamstring) and Emmanuel Rugamba (shoulder) on Tuesday.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Juwan Brescacin WR Healthy Scratch Full
Maurice Carnell DB Knee Limited
Theren Churchill OL Healthy Scratch Full
Brandon Calver LB Hamstring DNP
Damonte Coxie WR Foot DNP
DaVaris Daniels WR Hip DNP
Deionte Knight DL Healthy Scratch Full
Josh Hagerty DB Hamstring Full
Trevor Hoyte LB Shoulder DNP
Wynton McManis LB Knee DNP
Jamal Peters DB Head Full
Shane Ray DL Bicep DNP

 

BC Lions Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Josh Banks DL Hamstring DNP      
Tyneil Cooper DB Healthy Scratch Full
Adrian Greene DB Knee DNP
Obum Gwacham DL Knee DNP
T.J. Lee DB Hamstring DNP
Bo Lokombo LB Ankle Limited
David Mackie FB Foot DNP
Quincy Mauger DB Healthy Scratch Full
Emmanuel Rugamba DB Shoulder DNP
Lucky Whitehead WR Ankle DNP
Noah Zerr DL Healthy Scratch Full

 

