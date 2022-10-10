Stamps, Ticats Injury Reports: Henry sits out Monday

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury reports ahead of their meeting on Friday at McMahon Stadium.

The Stamps came out of their bye week with receivers Malik Henry (ankle) and Jalen Philpot (foot), offensive lineman Joshua Coker (arm) and defensive back Nick Statz (hamstring) sitting out their first day of practice.

Defensive back Titus Wall (foot) was limited on Monday.

In Hamilton, the Tiger-Cats began their week with linebacker Simoni Lawrence (knee), receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. (non-football related) as full participants.

Offensive lineman Colin Kelly (knee), defensive lineman Micah Johnson (knee) and linebacker Myles Manalo (Achilles) all sat out on Monday.

Defensive back Tunde Adeleke (knee) was limited.