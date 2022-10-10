Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 10, 2022

Stamps, Ticats Injury Reports: Henry sits out Monday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury reports ahead of their meeting on Friday at McMahon Stadium.

The Stamps came out of their bye week with receivers Malik Henry (ankle) and Jalen Philpot (foot), offensive lineman Joshua Coker (arm) and defensive back Nick Statz (hamstring) sitting out their first day of practice.

Defensive back Titus Wall (foot) was limited on Monday.

In Hamilton, the Tiger-Cats began their week with linebacker Simoni Lawrence (knee), receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. (non-football related) as full participants.

Offensive lineman Colin Kelly (knee), defensive lineman Micah Johnson (knee) and linebacker Myles Manalo (Achilles) all sat out on Monday.

Defensive back Tunde Adeleke (knee) was limited.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Joshua Coker OL Arm DNP
Brad Cowan LB Head Full
Malik Henry WR Ankle DNP
Dedrick Mills RB Healthy Scratch Full
Jalen Philpot WR Foot DNP
T.J. Rayam DL Ankle Full
Nick Statz DB Hamstring DNP
Hugh Thornton OL Healthy Scratch Full
Titus Wall DB Foot Limited

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Brandon Kemp OL Healthy Scratch Full
Colin Kelly OL Knee DNP
Don Jackson RB Healthy Scratch Full
Micah Johnson DL Knee DNP
Myles Manalo LB Achilles DNP
Simoni Lawrence LB Knee Full
Steven Dunbar Jr. WR Non-Football Related Full
Tunde Adeleke DB Knee Limited

 

