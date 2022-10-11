Lions Injury Report: Rourke limited on Tues.

TORONTO — The BC Lions have submitted their first injury report ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday at BC Place.

Most notable on the Lions’ Tuesday report is the presence of quarterback Nathan Rourke (foot). Rourke was limited on Tuesday, after injuring his foot in Week 12.

Lions’ receiver Lucky Whitehead (ankle) sat out Tuesday’s practice, as did defensive backs Jalon Edwards-Cooper (foot), Adrian Green (knee), fullback David Mackie (foot) and offensive lineman Phil Norman (shoulder).

The Blue Bombers did not practice on Tuesday and therefore have no report to share.