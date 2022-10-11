Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports October 11, 2022

Lions Injury Report: Rourke limited on Tues.

Chris Tanouye/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The BC Lions have submitted their first injury report ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday at BC Place.

Most notable on the Lions’ Tuesday report is the presence of quarterback Nathan Rourke (foot). Rourke was limited on Tuesday, after injuring his foot in Week 12.

Lions’ receiver Lucky Whitehead (ankle) sat out Tuesday’s practice, as did defensive backs Jalon Edwards-Cooper (foot), Adrian Green (knee), fullback David Mackie (foot) and offensive lineman Phil Norman (shoulder).

The Blue Bombers did not practice on Tuesday and therefore have no report to share.

BC LIONS INJURY REPORT PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Tyneil Cooper Defensive Back Healthy Scratch Full
Jalon Edwards-Cooper Defensive Back Foot DNP      
Adrian Greene Defensive Back Knee DNP      
Obum Gwacham Defensive Line Knee Limited      
David Mackie Fullback Foot DNP      
Quincy Mauger

Defensive

Back

 Healthy Scratch Full      
Phil Norman Offensive Line Shoulder DNP      
Garry Peters Defensive Back Hand Limited      
Shai Ross Wide Reciever Adductor Limited      
Nathan Rourke Quarterback Foot Limited      
Lucky Whitehead Wide Receiver Ankle DNP      

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!