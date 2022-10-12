Playoff Scenarios: Argos size up East Division crown

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes will be working toward the comforts of home in Week 19.

The Argos are a win and an Alouettes loss away from locking up the top spot in the East Division and being one win away from a Grey Cup appearance. The Als, meanwhile, are a win away from guaranteeing themselves a home playoff date.

Week 19 playoff scenarios for the 109th Grey Cup on November 20 from Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan are below:

WEST DIVISION

• The second seed cannot be clinched this week

EAST DIVISION

• Toronto WIN AND Montreal LOSS = Toronto clinches first place in the East Division and will host the Eastern Final on November 13 at BMO Field

• Montreal WIN = Montreal clinches a playoff spot and a home game

PLAYOFF PICTURE

• Winnipeg secured a postseason berth for the sixth consecutive season in Week 13. In Week 18, the team earned the right to host the Western Final at IG Field on November 13.

• Toronto clinched a home playoff date for the second-straight season in Week 16.

• Calgary secured a playoff appearance for a club record 17th straight season in Week 16. The streak is tied for fourth-longest in CFL history.

• BC clinched its first playoff berth since 2018 in Week 16.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.

WEEK 19 SCHEDULE

• Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m. ET – Montreal at Ottawa (buy tickets)

• Friday, October 14 at 9:45 p.m. ET – Hamilton at Calgary (buy tickets)

• Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. ET – Toronto at Edmonton (buy tickets)

• Saturday, October 15 at 10 p.m. ET – Winnipeg at BC (buy tickets)