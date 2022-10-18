Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 18, 2022

Argos, Als Injury Report: Banks rejoins team for Tues.

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury reports, ahead of their meeting on Saturday at Percival Stadium.

The Argos were without offensive lineman Dejon Allen (personal), receiver Markeith Ambles (personal), defensive lineman Fabion Foote (tricep) and defensive backs Robert Priester (head) and Tigie Sankoh (bicep) on Tuesday.

Receiver Brandon Banks (personal) and defensive lineman Shawn Oakman (shoulder) were full participants.

In Montreal, the Alouettes started their week without defensive back Zach Lindley (hip), while quarterback Davis Alexander (shoulder) was limited.

Receiver Reggie White Jr. (knee) and offensive lineman Sean Jamieson (knee) remain on the team’s one-game injured list.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Dejon Allen OL Personal DNP
Markeith Ambles WR Personal DNP
Brandon Banks WR Personal Full
Juwan Brescacin WR Healthy Scratch Full
Isiah Cage OL Head Limited
Fabion Foote DL Tricep DNP
Deionte Knight DL Healthy Scratch Full
Shawn Oakman DL Shoulder Full
Robert Priester DB Head DNP
Tigie Sankoh DB Bicep DNP

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Reggie White Jr. WR Knee DNP
Sean Jamieson OL Knee DNP
Zach Lindley DB Hip DNP
Chris Schleuger OL Healthy Scratch Full
Michael Wakefield DL Healthy Scratch Full
Davis Alexander QB Shoulder Limited

 

