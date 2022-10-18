Argos, Als Injury Report: Banks rejoins team for Tues.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury reports, ahead of their meeting on Saturday at Percival Stadium.

The Argos were without offensive lineman Dejon Allen (personal), receiver Markeith Ambles (personal), defensive lineman Fabion Foote (tricep) and defensive backs Robert Priester (head) and Tigie Sankoh (bicep) on Tuesday.

Receiver Brandon Banks (personal) and defensive lineman Shawn Oakman (shoulder) were full participants.

In Montreal, the Alouettes started their week without defensive back Zach Lindley (hip), while quarterback Davis Alexander (shoulder) was limited.

Receiver Reggie White Jr. (knee) and offensive lineman Sean Jamieson (knee) remain on the team’s one-game injured list.