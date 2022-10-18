Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports October 18, 2022

Lions, Elks Injury Reports: Whitehead non-participant Tuesday

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Edmonton Elks have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 20 matchup from Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks started their week of practice without a handful of players, most notably quarterback Taylor Cornelius (abdomen) who is reported miss the team’s final game of the season after being hospitalized with a spleen injury.

Defensive backs Duran Carter (shoulder) and Treston Decoud (illness), receiver Vincent Forbes-Mombleau (shoulder), defensive lineman Jacob Plamondon (head), offensive lineman Martez Ivey (head) and linebacker Tre Watson (knee) were also non-participants Tuesday. While defensive lineman J-Min Pelley (head) was limited.

In Vancouver, receiver Lucky Whitehead (ankle) and offensive lineman Phillip Norman (shoulder) were non-participants on Tuesday. Defensive backs Jalon Edwards-Cooper (foot) and Delvin Breaux Sr. (ribs), fullback David Mackie (toe), linebacker Ben Hladik (knee) and defenesive lineman Josh Banks (pectoral) and Obum Gwacham (knee) were limited.

Quarterback Nathan Rourke (foot) was also limited for the team’s first day of practice as he continues to work his way back from injury.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Tobi Antigha LB Groin Full
Duron Carter DB Shoulder DNP
Taylor Cornelius QB Abdomen DNP
Treston Decoud DB Illness DNP
Vincent Forbes-Mombleau WR Shoulder DNP
Makana Henry DL Calf Full
Martez Ivey OL Head DNP
Jalin Marshall WR Healthy Scratch Full
J-Min Pelley DL Head Limited
Jacob Plamondon DL Head DNP
Malik Tyne DL Healthy Scratch Full
Tre Watson LB Knee DNP

 

BC Lions Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Josh Banks DL Pectoral Limited
Delvin Breaux Sr. DB Ribs Limited
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Foot Limited
Adrian Greene DB Knee Limited
Obum Gwacham DL Knee Limited
Ben Hladik LB Knee Limited
David Mackie FB Toe Limited
Quincy Mauger DB Healthy Scratch Full
Phillip Norman OL Shoulder DNP
Nathan Rourke QB Foot Limited
Mario Villamizar FB Calf Limited
Lucky Whitehead WR Ankle DNP

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!