Lions, Elks Injury Reports: Whitehead non-participant Tuesday

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Edmonton Elks have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 20 matchup from Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks started their week of practice without a handful of players, most notably quarterback Taylor Cornelius (abdomen) who is reported miss the team’s final game of the season after being hospitalized with a spleen injury.

Defensive backs Duran Carter (shoulder) and Treston Decoud (illness), receiver Vincent Forbes-Mombleau (shoulder), defensive lineman Jacob Plamondon (head), offensive lineman Martez Ivey (head) and linebacker Tre Watson (knee) were also non-participants Tuesday. While defensive lineman J-Min Pelley (head) was limited.

In Vancouver, receiver Lucky Whitehead (ankle) and offensive lineman Phillip Norman (shoulder) were non-participants on Tuesday. Defensive backs Jalon Edwards-Cooper (foot) and Delvin Breaux Sr. (ribs), fullback David Mackie (toe), linebacker Ben Hladik (knee) and defenesive lineman Josh Banks (pectoral) and Obum Gwacham (knee) were limited.

Quarterback Nathan Rourke (foot) was also limited for the team’s first day of practice as he continues to work his way back from injury.