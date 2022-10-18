Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 18, 2022

Stamps, Riders Injury Reports: Carey absent on Tuesday

Dave Chidley/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.

In Regina, receiver Jake Harty (foot) and defensive back Amari Henderson (calf) were among those who did not participate in Tuesday’s practice. Running back Jamal Morrow (hand) was back to practicing fully.

The Stampeders were without a pair of running backs, Ka’Deem Carey (illness) and Peyton Logan (ankle) to start the week of practice. Receiver Malik Henry (ankle) was limited.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Jamal Campbell OL Healthy Scratch Full
Samuel Emilus WR Ankle Full
Jake Harty WR Foot DNP
Amari Henderson DB Calf DNP
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Shoulder Full
Charleston Hughes DL Healthy Scratch Full
Gary Johnson LB Foot DNP
David Kenney DL Shoulder Limited
Kienan Lafrance RB Knee DNP
Anthony Lanier II DL Head DNP
Justin McInnis WR Ankle DNP
Jamal Morrow RB Hand Full
Godfrey Onyeka DB Shoulder Full

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Ka’Deem Carey RB Illness DNP
Joshua Coker OL Arm DNP
Malik Henry WR Ankle Limited
Luther Hakunavanhu WR Hamstring Limited
Peyton Logan RB Ankle DNP
Dedrick Mills RB Healthy Scratch Full
Charlie Power FB Rib DNP
T.J Rayam DL Ankle Full
Josiah Schakel LB Ankle Full
Nick Statz DB Hamstring DNP
Titus Wall DB Foot Limited

