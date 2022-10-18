Stamps, Riders Injury Reports: Carey absent on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.

In Regina, receiver Jake Harty (foot) and defensive back Amari Henderson (calf) were among those who did not participate in Tuesday’s practice. Running back Jamal Morrow (hand) was back to practicing fully.

The Stampeders were without a pair of running backs, Ka’Deem Carey (illness) and Peyton Logan (ankle) to start the week of practice. Receiver Malik Henry (ankle) was limited.