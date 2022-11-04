Follow CFL

Injury Reports November 4, 2022

Blue Bombers Injury Report: Demski sits out Fri.

BlueBombers.com

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their first injury report of the week. Winnipeg is set to host the Western Final on November 13 from IG Field.

In the team’s first day of practice, receiver Nic Demski (calf), fullback Mike Miller (hip), offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski (knee), defnsive lineman Thiadric Hansen (achillies) and defensive backs Noah Hallett (knee) and Malcolm Thompson (knee) were among those who were inactive. While receiver Dalton Schoen (knee) was limited to start the week.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury FRI SAT SUN Game Status
Nic Demski WR Calf DNP
Dalton Schoen WR Knee Limited
Chris Kolankowski OL Knee DNP
Mike Miller FB Hip DNP
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip Full
Thiadric Hansen DL Achilles DNP
Shayne Gauthier LB Foot DNP
Nick Taylor DB Achilles DNP
Noah Hallett DB Knee DNP
Malcolm Thompson DB Knee DNP
Evan Holm DB Head Full
Redha Kramdi DB Ankle DNP

 

