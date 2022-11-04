Blue Bombers Injury Report: Demski sits out Fri.

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their first injury report of the week. Winnipeg is set to host the Western Final on November 13 from IG Field.

In the team’s first day of practice, receiver Nic Demski (calf), fullback Mike Miller (hip), offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski (knee), defnsive lineman Thiadric Hansen (achillies) and defensive backs Noah Hallett (knee) and Malcolm Thompson (knee) were among those who were inactive. While receiver Dalton Schoen (knee) was limited to start the week.