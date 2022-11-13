Dinwiddie on Argos win: ‘I think this is our best offensive performance’

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts came back with a vengeance as they claimed victory in the Eastern Final.

The Boatmen scored early and often on Sunday and with 34-27 win over the Montreal Alouettes, Toronto will play in the 109th Grey Cup in Regina.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns in the game as he helped lead Toronto to their first Grey Cup appearance since 2017.

“McLeod had his best game in the biggest game,” said head coach Ryan Dinwiddie in a post-game interview.

The Argonauts offence was clicking in all phases of the game in Sunday’s Eastern Final. As a unit the Boatmen offence pulled together for 446 yards of total offence, attacking the Als from multiple angles and managing to score four touchdowns in the game.

“No question I think this is our best offensive performance in the last two season,” said Dinwiddie. “I thought (Bethel-Thompson) had a hell of a game, our offensive line played great. Actually, everybody on offence played great.”

Andrew Harris made his return to the Argonauts lineup after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Week 10 of the regular season. In his return Harris led the team with nine carries for 42 yards and a touchdown in the game, while his counter part in A.J. Ouellette recorded 91 total yards and a receiving touchdown.

“Andrew Harris is a warrior,” said Bethel-Thompson of his teammate. “What he did this year is a medical miracle, and we are so lucky to have him on this team.”

When asked about the luxury of having a the two-headed monster of Harris an Ouellette in the backfield, Dinwiddie praised how the two backs attack a defence.

“I think it’s pretty neat,” said Dinwiddie. “We wanted to have it all year, unfortunately couldn’t early on.

“I think it just keeps those guys fresh. It doesn’t have to be a block that clean for those two, they’ll find a way to get you six.”

Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and DaVaris Daniels led the game through the air for Toronto. The paired combined for over 200 yards and each found the end zone in the game.

Gittens struck late in the third quarter to give Toronto a 10-point lead, while Daniels found the end zone on a second-down trick play that saw Chad Kelly fire a pass for a 46-yard score. Dinwiddie admitted he felt he saw something against Montreal that would’ve allowed him to call the player in the regular season, but opted to save it.

“We’ve had that for about four weeks,” he explained. “We felt like we had it up against them last time, cause we wanted to win the East. This was one of our big plays and we saved it.”

The call helped Toronto take a 21-3 lead early in the game’s second quarter of action.

Toronto’s aggressive defensive unit also helped to a play a significant role in their win over the Als. The Double Blue defence came up with three sacks in the game and recovered a fumble, while holding William Stanback and the Montreal offence under 100 yards rushing.

Speaking to media post-game, veteran linebacker Henoc Muamba said that he’s proud of the way his unit played, but knows they still have one more game to accomplish their goal.

“We talked about getting to where we are right now,” said Muamaba. “It’s a good thing to be here, but it’s not the prize.”

Bethel-Thompson, who was apart of the Argonauts team that won the Grey Cup in 2017, reflected on the championship run and what it will take to win a Grey Cup.

“My first year up here in 2017 I saw how the team operated,” said Bethel-Thompson. “The brotherhood that was built and what it took to get there. It’s been a long five years to get back.

“If we go there and don’t perform, it’ll all be for not. So, we’re excited and grateful for the opportunity.”