Argos, Bombers Injury Report: Collaros sits out Wed.

REGINA — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of meeting in the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

The Blue Bombers made headlines on Wednesday when their starting quarterback, Zach Collaros (ankle) missed the team’s first practice of the week.

Joining Collaros as non-participants on Wednesday were defensive linemen Thiadric Hansen (Achilles) and Keon Adams (hip) and four defensive backs: Nick Taylor (Achilles), Noah Hallett (knee), Malcolm Thompson (knee) and Redha Kramdi (ankle).

The Argos began the week without defensive back Maurice Carnell (knee), wide receiver Damonte Coxie (foot), linebacker Wynton McManis (bicep), defensive linemen Damontre Moore (quadricep) and Shane Ray (bicep) and defensive back Tigie Sankoh (bicep).