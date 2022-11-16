Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports November 16, 2022

Argos, Bombers Injury Report: Collaros sits out Wed.

The Canadian Press

REGINA — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of meeting in the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

The Blue Bombers made headlines on Wednesday when their starting quarterback, Zach Collaros (ankle) missed the team’s first practice of the week.

Joining Collaros as non-participants on Wednesday were defensive linemen Thiadric Hansen (Achilles) and Keon Adams (hip) and four defensive backs: Nick Taylor (Achilles), Noah Hallett (knee), Malcolm Thompson (knee) and Redha Kramdi (ankle).

The Argos began the week without defensive back Maurice Carnell (knee), wide receiver Damonte Coxie (foot), linebacker Wynton McManis (bicep), defensive linemen Damontre Moore (quadricep) and Shane Ray (bicep) and defensive back Tigie Sankoh (bicep).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
Zach Collaros QB Ankle DNP
Greg McCrae WR Healthy Scratch Full
Tomoya Machino OL Healthy Scratch Full
Ricky Walker DL Healthy Scratch Full
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip Limited
Thiadric Hansen DL Achilles DNP
Keon Adams DL Hip DNP
Shayne Gauthier LB Foot Limited
Nick Taylor DB Achilles DNP
Noah Hallett DB Knee DNP
Malcolm Thompson DB Knee DNP
Redha Kramdi DB Ankle DNP
Demario Houston DB Hip Full

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
Juwan Brescacin WR Healthy Scratch Full
Isiah Cage OL Healthy Scratch Full
Maurice Carnell DB Knee DNP
Theren Churchill OL Healthy Scratch Full
Damonte Coxie WR Foot DNP
Robertson Daniel DB Healthy Scratch Full
Ali Fayad DL Healthy Scratch Full
Josh Hagerty DB Foot Full
Deionte Knight DL Healthy Scratch Full
Wynton McManis LB Bicep DNP
Damontre Moore DL Quad DNP
Peter Nicastro OL Knee Full
Shane Ray DL Bicep DNP
Eric Rogers WR Healthy Scratch Full
Tigie Sankoh DB Bicep DNP

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!