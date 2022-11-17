Old Dutch Foods partners with the CFL for the 2023 season

TORONTO — Old Dutch Foods Ltd. (ODF) is proud to be named the Official Crunch of the Canadian Football League (CFL) for the 2023 season, postseason, and the 110th Grey Cup at Tim Horton’s Field in Hamilton. These two long-standing Canadian brands are coming together to engage football fans across the country all season long.

“We are very excited about our new partnership with the CFL. This is another effective way for Old Dutch to invest in Canadian sports and to offer engagement opportunities for CFL and Old Dutch fans,” says Scott Kelemen, Sr. National Director Brand & Strategy at ODF. “We are proud to be an official sponsor and to level up the action that fans participate in next year.”

Old Dutch is currently partnered with a number of CFL teams, but 2023 will mark its first year as a league sponsor with various surprise-and-delight initiatives planned for next season.

“Together with Old Dutch, we’ll open new avenues and opportunities to bring fans closer to the game,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer of the CFL. “This partnership is all about the fans – take in the game, enjoy a bag of Old Dutch, and experience the CFL like you haven’t before!”

In 2023, ODF will receive brand integration throughout the regular season; be the official snack sponsor of the Grey Cup festival; and interact with fans weekly through contests, interactive games, and digital activations. They will also have strong fan engagement at the East Coast classic, Touchdown Atlantic, supporting their initiative to grow the Old Dutch presence in Eastern Canada.