Tops Again: O’Shea named Coach of the Year

REGINA — Leading his team to a third consecutive Grey Cup appearance and playing an instrumental role in setting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers franchise record for most wins in a single season, Mike O’Shea has been named the 2022 Coach of the Year.

While his team will play in its third straight Grey Cup, O’Shea has won his second consecutive Coach of the Year award. He is the first coach since Charlie Taaffe in 1999 and 2000 to win back-to-back coach of the year awards.

Under the guidance of O’Shea, the Bombers reached double-digit wins for the sixth year in a row. That ties him with Bud Grant as the only two coaches in Bombers franchise history to record six seasons with double-digit wins.

When asked about winning Coach of the Year for a second year, O’Shea gave a humbling answer.

“It’s not easy standing up here and being singled out,” said O’Shea. “It really isn’t. It’s way more important to be on the field with a group of guys working for a common goal.”

In 2022, O’Shea improved his record to 82-58 overall as the Blue Bombers head coach. His 82 wins place him second in franchise history, behind only Grant, who finished with 102 victories.

Reflecting on what made him want to be a coach, O’Shea admitted it was Jim Barker who got him into the coaching world.

“Jim Barker gave me a call,” said O’Shea. “I was out of football and working, I thought I had a career going and he called and sort of sparked the interest in me and said I should probably be getting back into football.”

Toronto Argonauts’ head coach Ryan Dinwiddie was named the runner-up to O’Shea for a second consecutive year. The two will appropriately face off on Sunday in the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium.