Ticats extend LB Kyle Wilson through ’24

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday that they’ve extended the contract of American linebacker Kyle Wilson through 2024.

Wilson, 27, suited up in 17 regular season games and one playoff game, including 10 starts at linebacker for the Tiger-Cats in 2022. The six-foot, 229-pound native of Wichita, KS posted 45 total tackles, 42 defensive tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass knockdown. His team-leading five defensive tackles (tied with Mason Bennett, Richard Leonard and Micah Johnson) ranked fifth in the CFL.

The Arkansas State University product has suited up in 21 games over two seasons in Hamilton (2021-22), totalling 52 tackles, 46 defensive tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass knockdown. Throughout his career he has seen time at both the mike and will linebacker positions.