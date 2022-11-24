Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Ticats extend LB Kyle Wilson through ’24

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday that they’ve extended the contract of American linebacker Kyle Wilson through 2024.

RELATED
» 2022 CFL Standings
» 2022 defensive player stats

Wilson, 27, suited up in 17 regular season games and one playoff game, including 10 starts at linebacker for the Tiger-Cats in 2022. The six-foot, 229-pound native of Wichita, KS posted 45 total tackles, 42 defensive tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass knockdown. His team-leading five defensive tackles (tied with Mason Bennett, Richard Leonard and Micah Johnson) ranked fifth in the CFL.

The Arkansas State University product has suited up in 21 games over two seasons in Hamilton (2021-22), totalling 52 tackles, 46 defensive tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass knockdown. Throughout his career he has seen time at both the mike and will linebacker positions.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!