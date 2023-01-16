REDBLACKS extend Jeremiah Masoli through 2024

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have their quarterback locked in for the next two years.

Ottawa announced on Monday that the team has extended the contract of quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, keeping the veteran American pivot in the Nation’s Capital through the 2024 season.

“Having consistency at the quarterback position is a key piece to have success as a CFL team, so we’re very happy to be able to keep Jeremiah Masoli in red and black for the foreseeable future,” said General Manager Shawn Burke. “Jeremiah has proven himself as a leader both on and off the field, and makes us better as a team when he has the ball in his hands.”

Masoli, 34, is entering his second season with the REDBLACKS, after joining the team via free agency on February 7, 2022. During his first campaign, the San Francisco, California product appeared in four games, completing 66.7 percent of his passes, for 1,083 yards and two touchdowns. Masoli also rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown, before his season was ended due to injury in Week 5.

After being on Edmonton’s roster, Masoli was traded to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on February 5, 2013. He would go on to appear in 112 games with the team, completing 1,203 passes for 15,555 yards, and 82 touchdowns, also rushing for 1,507 yards and 19 touchdowns on 252 carries, helping Hamilton to a pair of Grey Cup appearances. He was named a CFL East All-Star in 2018, and holds the league record for most consecutive completions in a game (23), set on July 23, 2016.