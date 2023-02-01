Bombers sign DBs Deuce Wallace, Jacob Janke

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added American defensive back Deuce Wallace and National defensive back Jacob Janke to their roster.

Wallace (five-foot-10, 200 pounds,) was originally a walk-on for the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns and eventually became a starter in the defensive backfield. In his final two seasons, Wallace had 62 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception and a forced fumble. As a senior in 2019, Wallace was named a team captain. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in May of 2021.

Janke (six-foot, 200 pounds) joins the club after spending time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Janke was a fourth-round selection, 35th overall, by the Roughriders in the 2019 CFL Draft and returned to York University that fall where he had an All-Star season. Janke was a second-team All-Canadian and a first-team Ontario University Athletics All-Star in 2019. He was also named the U SPORTS recipient of the prestigious Russ Jackson Award, recognizing the football player ‘who best exemplifies the attributes of academic achievement, football skill and citizenship.’

Janke attended training camp with the Roughriders prior to the start of the 2021 season.